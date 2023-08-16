Messari Announces Programming and Speakers for Mainnet 2023 Summit

Programming will feature in-person speakers Brian Armstrong, Jeremy Allaire, Brad Garlinghouse, Denelle Dixon and 100+ more

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Messari , a leading provider of crypto market intelligence products, today has announced the programming and initial speakers for the company's Mainnet 2023 summit. The fourth annual summit will take place from September 20-22 at Pier 36 in New York City.

Attendees can look forward to hearing in-person fireside chats and keynotes from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, Circle Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Jeremy Allaire, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, Stellar Development Foundation CEO and Executive Director Denelle Dixon, EY Global Blockchain Leader Paul Brody, PayPal Senior Vice President and General Manager of Blockchain, Crypto, and Digital Currencies Jose Fernandez da Ponte, and Onyx by J.P. Morgan Head of Blockchain and Onyx Digital Assets Tyrone Lobban, as well as others. Additional speakers will include 100+ other leading operators, builders, and investors across the crypto and financial industries.

"We're thrilled to bring together leading minds from across the ecosystem. Mainnet is our commitment to fostering real-world discussions, collaborations, and solutions that will shape the future of crypto," said Messari CEO Ryan Selkis. "In a landscape as ever-changing as the crypto industry, it's crucial to cut through the noise and spotlight the true innovations propelling us forward."

The in-person event will provide the optimal setting for participants and speakers to engage in discussions focused on tackling challenges and embracing progress within the ecosystem. The sessions will focus on the following themes:

Regulation and policy: As the U.S. cracks down, other countries are opening their arms to crypto builders. From legislative efforts in D.C., to new frameworks in the EU, learn how industry participants are navigating an ever-shifting regulatory landscape.

DeFi has crossed the chasm. DeFi's top innovators will discuss their new designs, bridges to TradFi, and plans to incorporate Real-World Assets in their on-chain protocols. Sessions related to this theme will highlight the concrete work being done at the frontiers of DeFi and TradFi.

has crossed the chasm. 's top innovators will discuss their new designs, bridges to TradFi, and plans to incorporate Real-World Assets in their on-chain protocols. Sessions related to this theme will highlight the concrete work being done at the frontiers of and TradFi. Operators and builders: Walking the walk while talking the talk on decentralization is hard. The operators and builders programming will answer questions such as: How many people in a DAO is too many? Who's out there getting it right on governance? What's the hardwon operating advice you would give to fellow crypto builders?

AI's native currency: Crypto in the age of artificial intelligence is more than just an opportunistic narrative. If human mass adoption has proved difficult, crypto adoption among AI agents could become widespread. Is this a boon for the industry or a curse? From human provenance a la Worldcoin, to other experiments at the intersection of AI and Web3, hear what the space's leading thinkers envision for crypto-AI mashups.

Additional topics explored in the programming include peer-to-peer data infrastructure, unseating incumbents, identity and intellectual property, and DAOs and network states.

"Our programming is a convergence of diverse themes shaping the crypto landscape — from AI integration to real-world finance and decentralized governance," said Selkis. "Mainnet attendees are the ones bridging the crypto world with the broader financial system, and making these new technologies useful for a billion new users."

People interested in attending the summit can purchase tickets on the Mainnet website .

About Mainnet:

Mainnet is an immersive, agenda-setting annual summit hosted by Messari. The summit gathers crypto leaders, operators, builders, and investors for three days of future-focused collaboration, networking, and programming. Attendees should expect interactive discussions, hands-on product demonstrations, technical workshops, and one-on-one meeting opportunities with leaders in the space. Learn more at mainnet.events or for more information, contact [email protected].

About Messari:

Mainnet is a production of Messari, the leading provider of market intelligence services and offerings that help professionals navigate the crypto economy with confidence. For individuals and institutions alike, Messari combines deep analysis, data, news, events, and powerful software features to improve industry transparency and drive smarter participation in crypto. Learn more at messari.io.

Contact:

Mary Dawson

[email protected]

SOURCE Messari