Messari Research Analysts Publish Crypto Theses 2025

The annual report reflects on 2024's key trends and highlights insights and predictions for the crypto industry's year ahead, authored by Messari's Enterprise Analysts.

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Messari, a leading provider of market intelligence, research, and data analytics for the crypto space, today announced the release of its highly anticipated Crypto Theses 2025. This eighth iteration of the annual report was authored by Messari's Enterprise Analysts and sector experts, reflecting a comprehensive and collaborative view of the trends and narratives expected to shape the crypto industry in the coming year.

This year's report explores critical themes, including the rise of decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), the rise of Solana, Ethereum's evolving role amid Layer-2 scaling, and the broader macro environment where institutional adoption is now "for real this time." The report also features deep dives into the expanding Bitcoin ecosystem, the intersection of AI and crypto, and renewed innovation across DeFi, stablecoins, and consumer apps.

"We're excited to bring together the collective expertise of our analysts to deliver the Theses for 2025," said Maartje Bus, VP of Research at Messari. "From AI x Crypto to DePIN breakthroughs, our analysts have outlined the opportunities and challenges that will define the next phase of growth in this industry. This year's report is a must-read for crypto participants looking to stay ahead of the curve."

The report will be available to all Messari subscribers, including our free tier. For a limited time, new Pro subscribers can receive a 30% discount on an annual subscription using the code THESES25 at checkout. To access the full report, visit https://messari.io/report/the-crypto-theses-2025 .

Messari is a leading provider of market intelligence, research, and data analytics for the crypto space. Founded in 2018, Messari is committed to bringing transparency, reliability, and in-depth insights to the rapidly evolving digital asset space. We help drive smarter participation in crypto from individuals, regulators, and institutions alike. Learn more at messari.io or contact [email protected].

