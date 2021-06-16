Messer Announces Plans to Build New Air Separation Plant in Central Texas USA

"Messer will extend our strong southwestern merchant gases supply network to meet growing customer demand in the region," said Jens Luehring, President and CEO of Messer Americas. "Our expansion in this market has been on an upward trajectory for several years and we have been supplying customers from our plants in LaPorte and Terrell, Texas, as well as Lewisville, Arkansas.

Not only will the new plant expand our service capabilities to support the medium- and long-term growth of key accounts and industries around Central Texas, but it further supports our mission to become the premier supplier of choice for industrial, medical and specialty products in the Americas," Luehring said.

About Messer Americas

Messer is the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world, and a leading industrial and medical gas company in North and South America. Messer offers over 120 years of expertise in industrial, medical, specialty, and electronic gases and safely delivers quality gases, related services and technology via an extensive production and distribution network. Messer Americas is part of Messer Group, representing a USD ~3.8 billion enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit: www.messeramericas.com.

SOURCE Messer Americas

Related Links

https://www.messeramericas.com

