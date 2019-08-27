Messer Debuts at the International Baking Industry Expo 2019

"Our name may be new, but our experience, trusted creative solutions and cutting-edge technologies are the same," said Chris Ebeling, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Messer Americas. "Large-scale bakeries require consistent quality. Our food team helps bakers achieve the quality they expect through consistent temperature control using cryogenic gases."

At IBIE, Messer will feature a multitude of freezing solutions:

The Messer cross-flow tunnel freezer: Allows bakeries flexibility for growth and includes hygienic features for improved sanitation and consistent quality at high-volume production rates.

Technology for chilling mixer ingredients: Aids in advanced temperature control of powdered sugar, flour, and spices, and promotes uniform mixing for more consistent forming and baking results.

About Messer

On March 1, 2019, Messer Group and CVC Capital Partners Fund VII (CVC) acquired most of the North American gases business of Linde plc, as well as certain Linde business activities in South America. With over 70 production facilities and approximately 5,400 employees operating in the US, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, and Chile, Messer today is one of the leading industrial gas companies in North and South America. Together with Messer Group, the company represents a USD $3 billion global enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.messer-us.com.

