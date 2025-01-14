Messer Expands Presence in the South with New Air Separation Unit in Berryville, Arkansas

Investment to Meet Growing Demand for Industrial Gases in the Region

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Messer, a leading industrial gases company, has announced a strategic investment of over $70 million to construct a state-of-the-art air separation unit (ASU) in Berryville, Arkansas. The new facility will address the growing demand for industrial gases in the southern part of the US, reinforcing Messer's commitment to supporting expanding industries in the region.

"Our new ASU in Berryville underscores Messer's commitment to fueling growth in the South," said Elena Skvortsova, President & CEO of Messer Americas. "This investment reflects our dedication to providing a dependable supply of industrial gases like oxygen and nitrogen to meet the evolving needs of our customers in food and beverage, healthcare, metals, chemicals, and many more industries. I also would like to note that Messer appreciates the working relationship with the City of Berryville. Without their dedication to this project, it would not have been possible."

Messer's site in Berryville will create quality career opportunities, will employ more than 20 people and provide temporary local jobs during the construction phase of the project. This new ASU will also complement the company's existing facility in Lewisville, Arkansas, enhancing production capacity to meet the increasing demand for essential gases.

"On behalf of the City of Berryville, we are excited to welcome Messer to our community," said Tim McKinney, Mayor, City of Berryville. "They bring cutting edge technology, high quality jobs, and most importantly additional people to call Berryville home. We look forward to developing a great partnership with Messer as they establish presence in our community."

"Congratulations to the City of Berryville for Messer's $70 million investment - our state's first major jobs announcement of 2025," said Governor Sanders. "Thank you, Messer, for choosing the Natural State and helping make our economy stronger than ever."

"Messer is a global leader in the gas industry, and we are proud the company is investing in Arkansas," said Clint O'Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. "Congratulations to the City of Berryville and its local leadership team on this significant economic development win."

The ASU in Berryville is slated for completion in the second half of 2026.

Messer is the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world and a leading industrial and medical gas company in North America, South America, Asia and Europe. Messer offers more than 125 years of expertise in industrial, medical, specialty and electronics gases. The company delivers quality gases, related services and technology via an extensive production and distribution network. Health and safety, sustainability practices and environmental protection are core Messer values that are embedded in the company's daily operations.

Messer Americas sales account approximately for 52% of Messer worldwide sales of $4.7 billion USD. For more information, visit: www.messeramericas.com

About Arkansas Economic Development Commission

At AEDC, we know economic advancement doesn't happen by accident. We work strategically with businesses and communities to create strong economic opportunities, making Arkansas the natural choice for success. AEDC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. For more information, visit www.ArkansasEDC.com

About Berryville

Berryville is a quaint town with a rich heritage that is nestled in the heart of the Ozarks of Northwest Arkansas. It's family-friendly community has a retro-rural feel with a vison for the future and is "Where History meets Progress."

