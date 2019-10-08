Messer Features Gas-Atmosphere and Control Solutions

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Messer, a global leader in industrial gases and technology for metal heat treatment and combustion, will feature efficient gas-atmosphere and control solutions for consistent heat treatment and higher yields at Heat Treat 2019 in Detroit, October 15-17, booth #1227.

To be featured by Messer at Heat Treat for the first time:

High-Pressure Supply Solution for Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP)

Messer provides argon, nitrogen, precision pumps and control systems for producing consistent high-quality parts, while delivering lowered total cost of ownership on these solutions.



Messer High-Speed Gas Injection (HSGI) Technology

Messer HSGI technology improves atmosphere mixing for higher quality and shorter (10-15%) cycle times in heat treatment furnaces.

"Heat Treat attendees can leverage Messer expertise in controlled-atmosphere design and troubleshooting for higher efficiency and repeatability," said Neeraj Saxena, Head of Metals, Glass & Industrial Markets, Messer.

Messer also offers efficient industrial gas solutions for oxide-free annealing, furnace brazing, additive manufacturing (AM) and sintering processes.

Click for more about Messer's featured solutions for heat treatment. To get in touch, visit Messer at booth #1227 or call 800-755-9277.

About Messer Americas

On March 1, 2019, Messer Group and CVC Capital Partners Fund VII (CVC) acquired most of the North American gases business of Linde plc, as well as certain Linde business activities in South America. With over 70 production facilities and approximately 5,400 employees operating in the US, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, and Chile, Messer today is one of the leading industrial gas companies in North and South America. Together with Messer Group, the company represents a USD $3 billion global enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.messeramericas.com.

