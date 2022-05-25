Messer Helps Healthcare Facilities Prepare for Future Medical Oxygen Challenges at ASHE 2022

The session will equip healthcare engineers with the fundamentals for a code-compliant medical oxygen supply system, tools to evaluate their existing systems, and strategies for obtaining capital budget approval. The attendees will hear from:

Christopher Tamulonis , MSA, MSOM, CHFM, CHC, Senior Director, Facilities Management for Lenox Hill Hospital – Northwell Health

David A. Blackner, P.E., Vice President, H. F. Lenz Company

Jeff L. Jarvis , Medical Gas Specialist, H. F. Lenz Company and

Donald E. Smiley, Director of Healthcare, Messer

In addition, Messer will showcase how to improve the security of oxygen supply at ASHE Booth 1314, July 17-20. Messer healthcare team will highlight its:

Vast production and distribution network with 24/7 remote monitoring

Quick service response during demand surges or natural disasters

Comprehensive Design, Build, Provide platform that delivers NFPA-compliant bulk medical gas installations from plant to patients

To learn more about Messer healthcare's Design, Build, Provide platform, visit: https://www.messer-us.com/healthcare.

About Messer Americas

Messer is the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world, and a leading industrial and medical gas company in North and South America. Messer offers over 120 years of expertise in industrial, medical, specialty and electronic gases. The company delivers quality gases, related services and technology via an extensive production and distribution network. Health and safety, sustainability practices and environmental protection are core Messer values that are embedded in the company's daily operations.

Messer Americas is part of the Messer SE & Co. KGaA, representing a USD ~3.8 billion enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit: www.messeramericas.com.

