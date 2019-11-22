Messer Helps Lift Balloons and Spirits at Iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® 2019

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Messer, the world's largest privately-owned industrial gas company, will debut at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 28, providing a consistent supply of helium for one of New York City's most remarkable events.

With the trusted supply of helium for Macy's, Messer will help keep the balloons aloft so that the more than 50 million spectators watching on TV and 3.5 million gathered in-person in New York City, can continue to see their beloved characters – from Snoopy to SpongeBob SquarePants – soar the skies on Thanksgiving morning.

Messer came to market in the Americas on March 1, after Messer Group and CVC Capital Partners jointly acquired most of the Americas business from Linde AG.

"Messer is pleased to elate attendees at this year's parade in close collaboration with Macy's," said Chris Ebeling, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, US Bulk at Messer. "It's a great feeling seeing the smiling families that attend this tremendous event and watching the balloons make their way through the city streets."

"We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with our helium supplier that keeps our balloons flying high each Thanksgiving," said Susan Tercero, executive producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "With Messer, we will continue to elevate our signature character balloons, as together we delight millions from coast-to-coast."

To see how Messer's helium begins its journey at the plant in Otis, KS, and how the breathtaking balloons are topped off then launched for the parade, view our infographic.

About Messer Americas

On March 1, 2019, Messer Group and CVC Capital Partners Fund VII (CVC) acquired most of the North American gases business of Linde plc, as well as certain Linde business activities in South America. With over 70 production facilities and approximately 5,400 employees operating in the US, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, and Chile, Messer today is one of the leading industrial gas companies in North and South America. Together with Messer Group, the company represents a USD $3.5 billion global enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.messeramericas.com.

