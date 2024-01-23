Messer Recognizes Bell & Evans with Innovation in Sustainability Award for Excellence in Poultry Industry

The Award Celebrates Pioneering New, Sustainable Technology After a Decade Long Partnership

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Messer, a leader in industrial gas technologies where customers matter, honors Bell & Evans, a renowned fifth-generation family-owned poultry processor, with the Innovation for Sustainability Award.

"At Bell & Evans, we have always believed in pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the poultry industry," said Bell & Evans Owner, Scott Sechler. "This award is a celebration of our shared values that have fueled our partnership for over a decade. We are committed to our people, our customers, and new innovations that create a sustainable future for the environment, our business and our partnerships."

"With this award, we express our sincerest gratitude to Bell & Evans for their unwavering commitment to innovation and most recently a sustainability technology," said Chris Ebeling, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing, US Bulk at Messer Americas. "As our strategic solutions partner, they have embraced cutting-edge technologies that are not only beneficial for their businesses but also contribute to a healthier planet."

Both companies look forward to continuing their collaborative efforts to drive positive change in the poultry industry.

About Messer Americas

Messer is the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world and a leading industrial and medical gas company in North and South America. Messer offers 125 years of expertise in industrial, medical, specialty and electronics gases. The company delivers quality gases, related services and technology via an extensive production and distribution network. Health and safety, sustainability practices and environmental protection are core Messer values that are embedded in the company's daily operations.

Messer Americas is part of the Messer SE & Co. KGaA, representing an approximately $4.4 billion USD enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit: www.messeramericas.com. 

About Bell & Evans

Bell & Evans is a 5th generation family business and America's oldest branded chicken company. We are the industry pioneer of all-natural Raised Without Antibiotics chicken and maintain the highest animal welfare standards in poultry. We produce 100% Raised Without Antibiotics chicken and organic-certified chicken with no commodity production. All of our production facilities are state-of-the-art, built new within the last decade. https://www.bellandevans.com/ 

