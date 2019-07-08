Messer Showcases Nationwide Medical Gas Delivery Network and Design, Build, Provide Service

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Messer, a global leader in medical and industrial gases and technology, is highlighting its nationwide network of bulk medical gas supply and 24/7 emergency response at the ASHE Annual Conference and Technical Exhibition. Messer (booth #1927) is also showcasing its unique Design, Build, Provide service for hospital gas supply systems. ASHE 2019 takes place July 14-17 in Baltimore.

Messer, one of the leading suppliers of industrial gases in North and South America, distributes medical-grade bulk oxygen (O 2 ), nitrogen (N 2 ) and other gases through an extensive network. Born from the March 2019 acquisition from Linde, Messer should be familiar to ASHE attendees who would recognize the same great people, technology and trusted expertise in U.S. healthcare.

"Messer is laser-focused on offering the most reliable supply and emergency response system in the industry," said Chris Ebeling, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Messer North America. "We're concentrating on what we do best: Producing and supplying medical grade bulk oxygen to healthcare facilities and providing complementary engineering services to facilitate code compliance and security of supply."

Hospital Services – Design, Build, Provide

Messer is also showcasing its key Hospital Services Design, Build, Provide value-add offering, which provides the healthcare marketplace turnkey medical gas solutions from conception to commissioning. Working with the client, Messer's Hospital Services Engineering team will manage project "Design" and engineering, the "Build" of all the required construction scopes, and the "Provision" of the medical gas equipment and supply with continued supply, service and maintenance.

About Messer

On March 1, 2019, Messer Group and CVC Capital Partners Fund VII (CVC) acquired most of the North American gases business of Linde plc, as well as certain Linde business activities in South America. With over 70 production facilities and approximately 5,400 employees operating in the US, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, and Chile, Messer today is one of the leading industrial gas companies in North and South America. Together with Messer Group, the company represents a USD $3 billion global enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.messer-us.com.

