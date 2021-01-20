Messer Showcases Wave Impingement Freezer, Bottom Injection Chilling and Robust Supply Network at the 2021 IPPE Marketplace

At its virtual booth, Messer will highlight its:

High-capacity Wave Impingement freezer, a cost-effective and efficient alternative to CO 2 flighted freezers and triple pass tunnels. Featured in the Innovation Station, the Wave Impingement freezer combines the benefits of wave product agitation with impingement gas flows to give customers new-found levels of IQF quality and productivity, especially for marinated and glazed food products.

injectors and control system, a dual-cryogen, hygienic technology that improves food safety and delivers consistent batch-to-batch chilling, while reducing blender cycle times. Virtual engineering audit capabilities, through which Messer can remotely evaluate and improve a customer's chilling and freezing operations, a particularly important service during the pandemic.

Customers who provide formed products to retail or food service markets require cryogenic chilling in blenders to provide the desired product consistency.

"While the blenders can use either CO 2 or LIN, consider using both or switching to LIN where possible," said Mark DiMaggio, Vice President of Applications, Marketing & Execution at Messer Americas. "Nitrogen (N 2 ) can be as effective as CO 2 and offers added convenience, flexibility and additional supply chain reliability at a comparable cost."

Messer's application sales engineers can help processors decide which cryogen is best for their production facilities.

To learn more about Messer technology and expertise featured at the 2021 IPPE Marketplace, visit the Messer US website.

About Messer

Messer is the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world, and a leading industrial and medical gas company in North and South America. Messer offers over 120 years of expertise in industrial, medical, specialty, and electronic gases and safely delivers quality gases, related services and technology via an extensive production and distribution network. Messer Americas is part of Messer Group, representing a USD 3.5 billion enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit: www.messeramericas.com.

KRYOJECTOR is a registered trademark of Messer Industries USA, Inc.

