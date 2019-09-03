Messer to build new air separation plant in Indianapolis, Indiana

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Messer announced an upcoming $38 million investment to build a new, large-scale air separation unit (ASU) in Indianapolis, Indiana. This state-of-the-art plant will produce life-saving gases for hospitals and essential raw materials for manufacturers across Indiana and the Midwestern US. The ASU is slated for completion Q1, 2021.

"This investment underscores Messer's commitment to strategic U.S. expansion to meet growing market demand," said Jens Luehring, President & CEO, Messer Americas. "We chose to invest in Indianapolis, Indiana due to its strong pro-business climate and optimal proximity to customers. Messer aims to become the premier supplier of choice for industrial, medical and specialty products in the Americas, providing innovative solutions for our customers with excellent speed to market and reliability. This investment directly supports that mission and strengthens our presence in the Midwest."

The new air separation plant will produce medical and industrial gases for several industries – delivered direct or through Messer's trusted distributor network – that are vital to the local and regional economy, including: healthcare, chemical, food processing, welding, glass and metal fabrication.

"In Indiana, we have a rich tradition of making safe, reliable and innovative products that help power the world," said Elaine Bedel, President of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). "We're home to the highest concentration of manufacturing jobs in the nation, and an unmatched supply chain, skilled workforce and pro-growth business climate that allows global companies like Messer to grow and thrive. We're grateful for the company's commitment to our state and look forward to Messer's future impact in central Indiana as the company creates even more quality career opportunities for Hoosiers."

Messer currently operates six sites in Indiana and employs approximately 90 people in the state. This new investment in Indianapolis is anticipated to create 23 new, permanent jobs by the end of 2021. In addition, the company estimates that 60 - 80 temporary local jobs will be created during the construction phase of the project.

"We're excited to keep building a city with a competitive business climate and a vibrant quality of life that appeal to world-class companies like Messer," said Mayor Joe Hogsett with the City of Indianapolis. "We proudly welcome Messer, and the dozens permanent and temporary good-paying jobs that it brings, to the economic landscape of our city."

About Messer Americas

On March 1, 2019, Messer Group and CVC Capital Partners Fund VII (CVC) acquired most of the North American gases business of Linde plc, as well as certain Linde business activities in South America. With over 70 production facilities and approximately 5,400 employees operating in the US, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, and Chile, Messer today is one of the leading industrial gas companies in North and South America. Together with Messer Group, the company represents a USD $3 billion global enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.messeramericas.com.

