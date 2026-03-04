Messer to Debut a Proven Technology to Increase Nitric Acid Production Capacity at CRU Nitrogen+Syngas USA 2026

Processors can unlock more nitric acid production with the added benefit of reduced NOx emissions

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Messer, the largest privately held industrial gas company in the world, will exhibit for the first time at the CRU Nitrogen+Syngas USA Expoconference, April 21–23, 2026, in Dallas, Texas. The company will debut its patent–pending Nitric Acid OXYBOOST technology, now proven at operating nitric acid production facilities.

Messer’s OXYBOOST technology significantly increases nitric acid plant throughput, while helping reduce NOx emissions and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) reagent use.

Messer's OXYBOOST technology uses targeted oxygen enrichment to significantly increase nitric acid plant throughput, while helping reduce NOx emissions and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) reagent use. The low-capital system can be retrofitted at existing nitric acid production facilities. OXYBOOST benefits include:

Up to 10% or more increase in nitric acid production

Up to $100 per ton in net value on incremental production

Up to 30% reduction in NOx emissions and SCR reagent use

"We consistently hear from customers that they're struggling to keep up with rising market demand for nitric acid," said Lorenzo Rizzi, Director of Chemical and Energy Markets at Messer. "Our OXYBOOST technology gives producers a fast, practical way to increase throughput from their existing assets, and we've proven its performance at nitric acid plants around the world."

Attendees are encouraged to visit Messer's booth to meet the company's experienced team and learn how OXYBOOST can help expand plant capacity and support environmental goals.

About Messer Americas



Messer is the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world and a leading industrial and medical gas company in North America, South America, Asia and Europe. Messer offers more than 125 years of expertise in industrial, medical, specialty and electronics gases. The company delivers quality gases, related services and technology via an extensive production and distribution network. Health and safety, sustainability practices and environmental protection are core Messer values that are embedded in the company's daily operations.

Messer Americas sales account approximately for 52% of Messer worldwide sales of over $4.8 billion USD. For more information, visit: www.messeramericas.com

