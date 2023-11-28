Messer's Cryogenic Innovations Aid Protein Processors in Sidestepping CO2 Shortages and Boosting Efficiency

Learn about the latest CO 2 replacement technologies at the 2024 IPPE Expo

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Messer, a leading industrial gas supplier and pioneer of CO 2 -to-nitrogen conversions for food processors, will be showcasing the latest application solutions that help the industry reduce their reliance on CO 2 and improve production efficiency at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta, GA, January 30 to February 1.

Whether we’re helping our protein customers increase throughput in a small footprint or convert from CO2 to nitrogen, Messer is your partner for the next generation of freezing and chilling solutions.

Food processors depend on a consistent supply of CO 2 for their daily operations. Industry experts are warning that the growing demand for CO 2 , combined with a projected decrease in supply due to sequestration, is a looming challenge.

"Our experienced team partners with our customers to design solutions that address their production and CO 2 supply challenges," said Don Smiley, Director of Food and Beverage, US Bulk at Messer. "In the last few years, we successfully converted over 100 blenders from CO 2 to nitrogen bottom injection chilling. We continue to draw on this expertise to design new cryogenic solutions that eliminate the need for CO 2 at protein processing facilities. If CO 2 reliability keeps you up at night, come talk to our team."

Expo attendees are welcome to stop by booth # C21159 to learn more about Messer's full portfolio of cryogenic chilling and freezing solutions, purpose-built to help solve their production line challenges. An interactive augmented reality experience will allow visitors to take an up-close look at Messer's technologies.

Since the early '70s, Messer has designed and installed nearly 2,500 pieces of cryogenic application equipment for food customers. Messer's team will be standing by to help processors determine the right solution for new production lines or draw on state-of-the-art process assessment capabilities to pinpoint cost-effective options for boosting efficiency on existing lines.

