Messer's Cryogenic Innovations Aid Protein Processors in Sidestepping CO2 Shortages and Boosting Efficiency

Messer North America, Inc.

28 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Learn about the latest CO2 replacement technologies at the 2024 IPPE Expo

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Messer, a leading industrial gas supplier and pioneer of CO2-to-nitrogen conversions for food processors, will be showcasing the latest application solutions that help the industry reduce their reliance on CO2 and improve production efficiency at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta, GA, January 30 to February 1.

Whether we’re helping our protein customers increase throughput in a small footprint or convert from CO2 to nitrogen, Messer is your partner for the next generation of freezing and chilling solutions.
Food processors depend on a consistent supply of CO2 for their daily operations. Industry experts are warning that the growing demand for CO2, combined with a projected decrease in supply due to sequestration, is a looming challenge.

"Our experienced team partners with our customers to design solutions that address their production and CO2 supply challenges," said Don Smiley, Director of Food and Beverage, US Bulk at Messer. "In the last few years, we successfully converted over 100 blenders from CO2 to nitrogen bottom injection chilling. We continue to draw on this expertise to design new cryogenic solutions that eliminate the need for CO2 at protein processing facilities. If CO2 reliability keeps you up at night, come talk to our team."

Expo attendees are welcome to stop by booth # C21159 to learn more about Messer's full portfolio of cryogenic chilling and freezing solutions, purpose-built to help solve their production line challenges. An interactive augmented reality experience will allow visitors to take an up-close look at Messer's technologies.

Since the early '70s, Messer has designed and installed nearly 2,500 pieces of cryogenic application equipment for food customers. Messer's team will be standing by to help processors determine the right solution for new production lines or draw on state-of-the-art process assessment capabilities to pinpoint cost-effective options for boosting efficiency on existing lines.

Messer is the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world and a leading industrial and medical gas company in North and South America. Messer offers 125 years of expertise in industrial, medical, specialty and electronics gases. The company delivers quality gases, related services and technology via an extensive production and distribution network. Health and safety, sustainability practices and environmental protection are core Messer values that are embedded in the company's daily operations.

Messer Americas is part of the Messer SE & Co. KGaA, representing an approximately $4.4 billion USD enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit: www.messeramericas.com

