Messer's Helium Supply helps Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® Balloons Take Flight

Messer North America, Inc.

21 Nov, 2023, 11:03 ET

Trusted supply of helium from Messer will elevate the iconic balloons and continue a time-honored tradition

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Messer, the largest privately held industrial gas company in the world, proudly announces its ongoing support of and continued helium supply for the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of New York City's most beloved events.

Messer's commitment to a dependable helium supply helps the parade's iconic balloons – including characters such as Smokey the Bear and Stuart the Minion from the "Despicable Me" movie series – grace the sky on Thanksgiving morning.

Chris Ebeling, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing, US Bulk at Messer, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We're so very pleased to uphold the tradition of supplying Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. We look forward to seeing families rejoice when the balloons make their way through the streets of New York."

Kathleen Wright, Director of Production Operations, Macy's Studios added, "We can't wait to kick-off the 2023 holiday season with this year's Parade. Our longstanding partnership with Messer has been instrumental in helping bring these wonderful characters to life on Thanksgiving."

For a comprehensive understanding of helium's journey from Otis, Kansas all the way to New York City, view our infographic and watch this video of the balloon inflation.

About Messer Americas

Messer is the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world, and a leading industrial and medical gas company in North and South America. Messer offers 125 years of expertise in industrial, medical, specialty and electronics gases. The company delivers quality gases, related services and technology via an extensive production and distribution network.

Messer Americas is part of the Messer SE & Co. KGaA, representing an approximately $4.4 billion USD enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit: www.messeramericas.com.

About Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national icon that has grown into a world-famous holiday event. For nearly 100 years, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has marked the official start of the holiday season. Growing in size and scale, the Parade features Macy's signature giant character balloons, fabulous floats, incredible marching bands, celebrities, clowns, dance and performance groups, and the one and only Santa Claus, spreading holiday cheer. For more information on the Macy's Parade, please visit www.macys.com/parade. 

