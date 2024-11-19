Messer's New Yield Improvement Technology for Chilling Fresh Poultry: The Nitrogen-Powered KwikChiller

Messer will host processors looking to learn more in an exclusive innovation suite at IPPE 2025



BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Messer, a cryogenic solutions innovator in poultry processing, will be launching the KwikChiller, a continuous, nitrogen chilling solution for fresh poultry, in an exclusive innovation suite at the 2025 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE).

"Manually shoveling CO 2 pellets has long been an industry standard for chilling fresh poultry in second processing," said Don Smiley, Director of Food and Beverage at Messer. "Our poultry customers have been asking for an alternative technology that could offer increased yield, improved temperature control, and relief from CO 2 safety and supply chain challenges. In response, Messer has developed a game-changing nitrogen-based solution which achieved an 85% reduction in purge loss at a leading poultry processing facility."

This new in-line chilling system has delivered:

Yield improvement results at a high production capacity in a small footprint.

Rapid, uniform temperature control for ready-to-ship product.

Nitrogen chilling with an integrated exhaust, a safer alternative to shoveling CO 2 pellets.

The KwikChiller will be presented in a private innovation suite. Attendees may pre-register for an exclusive tour by appointment only. Reach out to your local account manager or contact Messer to request an invitation.

Messer invites all IPPE attendees to visit Booth #C16159 in Atlanta, GA, January 28-30. Our experienced protein processing team will be standing by to help address your production line challenges with a full portfolio of proven freezing and chilling solutions.

