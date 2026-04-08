Messi Elixir Parfum Intense Launches at Ulta Beauty Through Exclusive Sheralven Enterprises Partnership

Sheralven Enterprises, the sole U.S. distributor of Messi Fragrances, introduces the brand exclusively to all Ulta Beauty stores and Ulta Beauty Mexico starting May 17th

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionel Messi's eponymous fragrance brand, Messi Fragrances, is officially entering the mecca of beauty retail, Ulta Beauty, with the prestige launch of Messi Elixir Parfum Intense. The magnetism of the Messi Fragrance portfolio intensifies with this new launch, as the brand doubles down on the olfactive allure of the amber Fougère fragrance family. Formulated with a 25% fragrance oil concentration, the Messi Elixir Parfum Intense is available in a 3.4 oz bottle and includes a 0.3 oz travel atomizer spray, retailing at $95 with a $130 value.

Messi Fragrances launches the Messi Elixir Parfum Intense, exclusively available at Ulta Beauty and Ulta Beauty Mexico on May 17

Lionel Messi's impact reaches far beyond the pitch, with a global fan base that celebrates him as the greatest of all time and turns to Messi Fragrances as a standout in their fragrance wardrobe. Messi Elixir Parfum Intense captures this prestige as the trophy of the portfolio, created for the beauty enthusiast who defines Ulta Beauty's loyal and inclusive community.

Messi Elixir Parfum Intense (3.4 oz): A rich amber fougère blending vibrant mint, lavender, and grapefruit with sueded vanilla and warm woods, creating a deeper, more powerful signature defined by warmth, depth, and lasting intensity.

Set to debut exclusively across all Ulta Beauty stores nationwide, Ulta.com, and in Ulta Beauty Mexico on May 17, this launch marks a milestone for Sheralven Enterprises Ltd. "Our partnership with Ulta Beauty marks a powerful moment for the brand as we introduce Messi Elixir Parfum Intense exclusively this May 2026. With the world's attention turning to the global stage of the sport, Ulta Beauty is the perfect partner to bring this vision to life, harnessing Messi's unmatched fandom through immersive, experiential retail and creating a launch that goes far beyond fragrance, rooted in connection, excitement, and cultural relevance," said Steven Koss, President of Sheralven Enterprises Ltd.

Sheralven Enterprises Ltd. has served as the exclusive distributor of Messi Fragrances in the U.S. and Canada since the brand's inception.

GREATNESS, INTENSIFIED.

"At Ulta Beauty, we're seeing a powerful cultural convergence as beauty and sports intersect in increasingly meaningful ways, and this launch captures that momentum," said Linda Suliafu, Vice President of Merchandising at Ulta Beauty.

"Welcoming a fragrance from a celebrated athlete like Lionel Messi into our assortment reflects the evolving expectations of our guest, who is drawn to authenticity, performance, and personal storytelling, now expressed through scent. This exclusive launch of Messi Elixir Parfum Intense, not only brings a new dimension to fragrance at Ulta Beauty but also underscores how our guests are engaging with beauty through culturally relevant moments that build connection and community. It's an exciting step forward for the category and a testament to our commitment to introducing high-impact brands and founders that resonate, keeping our men's fragrance assortment fresh, relevant, and deeply connected to the founders they admire."

Messi Elixir Parfum Intense will reveal a rich, deep, and enduring blend of vibrant mint, lavender, and grapefruit, met with sueded vanilla and warm woods. It is a fragrance for those who move with confidence, humility, and quiet determination, and was created to linger and evolve over time. Inspired by Messi's lifelong pursuit of excellence, this striking elixir symbolizes the belief that true greatness is not defined by a single moment but by the strength within that carries you forward.

Messi Elixir Parfum Intense will be available at all 1,500+ Ulta Beauty stores, Ulta Beauty Mexico, and Ulta.com on May 17, 2026.

Cultural Relevance & Brand Momentum

Messi's influence continues to transcend sports. His arrival at Inter Miami CF dramatically reshaped the team's visibility, revenue, and cultural relevance, while also elevating his own global lifestyle presence. Now, as he extends his entrepreneurial focus into fragrance, Messi is shaping a culture that celebrates passion, creativity, and self-expression. Amongst the Messi Fragrances portfolio, Lionel Messi's duality is embodied through scents made for confidence, movement, and unwavering stamina—an invitation to live boldly through your scent armor.

SOURCE Sheralven Enterprises Ltd.