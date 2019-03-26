Messianic Jewish Advocacy Group Supports President Trump's Courageous and Historic Policy Change on Golan Heights

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Alliance for Israel Advocacy (AIA) (www.israeladvocates.org/) praised President Trump for recognizing the State of Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Joel Chernoff, Executive Director of AIA said, "Once again, the Trump Administration is standing up for the inherent right of the Jewish people to possess, protect and defend the land of Israel. Recognizing both the strategic importance of the Golan as well as the Biblical truth which gives rise to the modern State of Israel, President Trump is leading America into alignment with the prophetic fulfillment of the reunification of the Jewish people to the land promised to her in the Holy Scriptures. We thank God for a United States President who sees the calling of America to support and defend the fundamental claim of the Jewish people to live peaceably in the ancient Jewish homeland. For its part, AIA will continue its advocacy in Washington and on Capitol Hill."

Chernoff also took the opportunity to warn against any proposal by the Administration that would divide The Land of Israel or the holy city of Jerusalem. "Despite the temptations of executing a 'deal of the century' in a Middle East peace plan, we urge the President not to take any action that conflicts with the Biblical decrees regarding the land promised to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob and their descendants. We pray that this President will continue to be a stalwart for the Jewish people and our right to the Land as expressed in the Holy Scriptures."

The Alliance for Israel Advocacy (AIA) seeks to organize and activate American support for Israel by articulating Israel's Biblical claim to the Land. The Alliance for Israel Advocacy is the public policy arm of the Messianic Jewish Alliance of America (MJAA) which is the largest single organization representing the Messianic Jewish community. AIA seeks to equip the Christian church to stand with Israel. AIA also provides policy makers and the media with resources to foster greater understanding of the Biblical case for Israel's claim to the historic Land of Israel, her right to self-determination, and for her role in world redemption.

SOURCE Alliance for Israel Advocacy

Related Links

https://www.israeladvocates.org

