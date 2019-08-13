Messner Reeves LLP Las Vegas Office Continues Strong Growth Adding Four Attorneys

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Messner Reeves LLP is pleased to announce Christina Mundy-Mamer, Ariana N. Kenourgios, Cassidy R. Ellis, and Veronica N. Fink have joined the firm's Las Vegas Office in their Litigation Practice Group. Mundy-Mamer, Kenourgios, and Ellis join Messner Reeves from the Las Vegas Office of Wood, Smith, Henning & Berman LLP.

"We are excited to add these four talented attorneys to Messner Reeves," said partner Renee M. Finch. "We are thrilled to expand our team as well as deepen our bench and the expertise for the firm, specifically in the Vegas market. Our growth has been exponential here in Las Vegas, we have over doubled in size since last year."

Christina Mundy-Mamer's practice focuses on the defense of employment, professional and medical malpractice, product liability, premises liability, hospitality/retail, tort liability, and business tort matters across the state of Nevada. Christina actively handles class actions and high exposure tort matters in both state and federal courts, and she has defended brokers, medical providers, and large employer groups and associations on a variety of claims. She has represented several hotels, casinos, restaurants and nightclub venues — including Fortune 500 companies – in a wide range of litigated matters.

Ariana N. Kenourgios is an associate in the firms' Las Vegas office, where she handles a variety of civil litigation matters, including construction defect, complex coverage, and catastrophic injury matters. Ariana graduated from the University of San Diego in 2011, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in Political Science and English. Ariana received her law degree from the California Western School of Law in 2015.

Cassidy R. Ellis has a broad range of civil litigation experience with an emphasis on matters involving products liability, premises liability, complex construction defect litigation, civil assault/battery claims, and general liability defense. Cassidy actively handles class actions and high exposure tort matters and has represented hotels, casinos, restaurants and nightclub venues – including Fortune 500 companies – in a wide range of litigated matters. Cassidy was recognized by Nevada Business Magazine as one of "Nevada's Legal Elite" attorneys for 2018.

Veronica N. Fink is an associate in the firm's Las Vegas office, where she handles medical malpractice matters. Veronica graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara in 2004, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in Anthropology. Veronica received her law degree from the William S. Boyd School of Law in 2017. Afterward, she clerked for the Hon. Linda Marie Bell in the Eighth Judicial District Court for the District of Nevada before moving to private practice.

About Messner Reeves LLP

Messner Reeves LLP, a full-service national business law firm with over 100 attorneys, provides legal services from nine offices in Colorado, Nevada, California, New York, and Utah. Delivering effective legal counsel, quick response times, and competitive rates, Messner Reeves specializes in the following industries: Banking & Financial Institutions, Corporations & Business Entities, Healthcare, Retail, Restaurants & Hospitality, and Specialty & Niche Markets. The firm employs a wide range of attorneys to ensure its full-service model include practice area expertise in Crisis Prevention & Management, Intellectual Property, Labor & Employment, Real Estate Law, Corporate Law, Litigation, Appellate, Tax, Liquor Licensing, and Individual Services. Business clients of the firm vary in size, including Fortune 500 companies as well as individual entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit www.messner.com.

