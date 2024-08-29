mesur.io Leads Food and Agriculture Innovation in CBP's Pre-Expanding Global Interoperability Standards Testing

Leveraging global standards to enhance supply chain transparency and mitigate forced labor risks.

BOZEMAN, Mont., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- mesur.io, a leader in traceability and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce its continuing role in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) 2024-2025 pre-expanding global interoperability standards testing . This upcoming phase aims to advance supply chain transparency and security, with mesur.io spearheading efforts in the food and agriculture sector. The comprehensive technology demonstration, featuring collaboration between mesur.io, CBP, key government agencies, and trade partners, will significantly improve the import process and strengthen the resilience of national supply chains.

After successfully demonstrating the effectiveness of its traceability solutions in CBP's 2023 interoperability standards test, mesur.io is now playing a key role in CBP's expanded international testing efforts. As this testing phase grows to a global scale, mesur.io is committed to applying rigorous standards that encompass data accuracy, security, regulatory compliance, interoperability, and scalability. These standards are designed to enhance supply chain visibility, address concerns about forced labor, and ensure adherence to contemporary safety and regulatory requirements.

"Modernizing our trade processes and authorities is essential if we are going to keep pace with the volume and speed of today's trading environment," said AnnMarie R. Highsmith, Executive Assistant Commissioner of CBP's Office of Trade. "Global interoperability standards established by CBP and its partners through the W3C will usher in a new era of supply chain transparency and data system flexibility."

In this testing phase, mesur.io will utilize advanced technology to facilitate the secure exchange of digital credentials that verify the origin, safety, and compliance of agricultural products. These efforts not only streamline the import process but also play a vital role in identifying and mitigating risks associated with forced labor and other unethical practices in global supply chains.

"mesur.io's leadership in this initiative is grounded in our deep commitment to open standards set by the W3C and the IETF. These standards are not just technical guidelines; they are foundational to building a future where supply chains are trustable, resilient, transparent, and ethical across industries," said Mike Prorock, Founder and CEO of mesur.io. "Our ongoing work with CBP highlights our dedication to a world with more secure and responsible supply chains."

This phase of work is part of a larger effort by CBP to modernize the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE), with international testing scheduled for 2025. mesur.io's leadership in this initiative is instrumental in demonstrating how these global standards can be applied to ensure the resilience, security, and ethical integrity of supply chains worldwide.

