MESUR.IO WELCOMES JON MUNDORF AS VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING

News provided by

mesur.io

13 Feb, 2024, 06:00 ET

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- mesur.io, a leading provider of artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for supply chain risk and trade compliance, welcomes Jon Mundorf to lead the next generation of engineering for its Source-to-Customer Intelligence technology.

"We could not be happier that Jon joins our team at this pivotal time of growth," said Mike Prorock, mesur.io CTO and founder. "His machine learning and AI background combined with a proven track record of delivering enterprise solutions is critical as we advance and scale our technology."

Continue Reading

Prorock went on to share that "Jon's commitment to creating value-led customer solutions aligns with our vision to deliver ethical technology that solves the greatest challenges to our supply chains and security."

In his new role, Jon will extend mesur.io's leading-edge supply chain risk and trade compliance capabilities.

"It's incredible to join this team of innovators in a space that affects everyone's lives: our global supply chain," said Mundorf. "I'm eager to contribute to our mission of transforming technology through artificial intelligence and machine learning. Leading the engineering team to develop cutting-edge solutions is inspiring."

mesur.io's technology leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to tackle challenging issues like forced labor practices, supplier risk remediation, and trade route transparency.

"Jon firmly established his reputation as a highly effective leader driving the development and deployment of sophisticated commerce solutions," added Tom Rump, mesur.io CEO. "Throughout his career, Jon has prioritized his alignment to value-based customer objectives and optimized their return on investment time and again. We anticipate Jon will do the same with mesur.io."

About mesur.io:
mesur.io is a leading provider of traceability and supply chain solutions dedicated to enhancing transparency, security, and efficiency for the global supply chain. mesur.io prioritizes the development of ethical artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies that address supply chain risk and trade compliance from the Source-to-Customer. The most effectively managed supply chains run our intelligence. For more information about mesur.io and its technology solutions, please visit https://www.mesur.io

Media Contact: 
Liz Isley
[email protected]

SOURCE mesur.io

Also from this source

mesur.io Confirms Key Advancements in Supply Chain Transparency during CBP Interoperability Standards Test

mesur.io, a leading provider of traceability and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce its successful participation in the recent U.S. Customs ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.