CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- mesur.io, a leading provider of artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for supply chain risk and trade compliance, welcomes Jon Mundorf to lead the next generation of engineering for its Source-to-Customer Intelligence technology.

"We could not be happier that Jon joins our team at this pivotal time of growth," said Mike Prorock, mesur.io CTO and founder. "His machine learning and AI background combined with a proven track record of delivering enterprise solutions is critical as we advance and scale our technology."

mesur.io Welcomes Jon Mundorf as Vice President of Engineering

Prorock went on to share that "Jon's commitment to creating value-led customer solutions aligns with our vision to deliver ethical technology that solves the greatest challenges to our supply chains and security."

In his new role, Jon will extend mesur.io's leading-edge supply chain risk and trade compliance capabilities.

"It's incredible to join this team of innovators in a space that affects everyone's lives: our global supply chain," said Mundorf. "I'm eager to contribute to our mission of transforming technology through artificial intelligence and machine learning. Leading the engineering team to develop cutting-edge solutions is inspiring."

mesur.io's technology leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to tackle challenging issues like forced labor practices, supplier risk remediation, and trade route transparency.

"Jon firmly established his reputation as a highly effective leader driving the development and deployment of sophisticated commerce solutions," added Tom Rump, mesur.io CEO. "Throughout his career, Jon has prioritized his alignment to value-based customer objectives and optimized their return on investment time and again. We anticipate Jon will do the same with mesur.io."

About mesur.io:

mesur.io is a leading provider of traceability and supply chain solutions dedicated to enhancing transparency, security, and efficiency for the global supply chain. mesur.io prioritizes the development of ethical artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies that address supply chain risk and trade compliance from the Source-to-Customer. The most effectively managed supply chains run our intelligence. For more information about mesur.io and its technology solutions, please visit https://www.mesur.io

