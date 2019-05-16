Mesut Özil and Amine Gülşe Take Equity Position in Citizen Cosmetics Limited

LONDON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesut Özil, one of the highest ranked football players in the UK and his fiancé, the former Miss Turkey, Amine Gülşe, have acquired an equity stake in Citizen Cosmetics Limited. Mr. Özil is the most followed player in the Premier League with a total reach of nearly 80 million followers between the various social media platforms and Ms. Gülşe has over 2 million followers. Dr. Erkut Sögüt, Mr. Özil's agent and advisor, negotiated the transaction and investment on behalf of the couple.

Dr. Sögüt commented, "As Mesut diversifies his investment portfolio, we saw a tremendous opportunity in not only entering the color cosmetics industry but also becoming value add shareholders in Citizen Cosmetics Limited. We also saw an opportunity for Amine to collaborate with Citizen's Smart Girls Get More brand leveraging her personal and professional interest in beauty as well as the fact that she, along with Mesut, is one of the most recognized celebrities in Turkey."

Chairman and CEO of Citizen Cosmetics, Tariq Khan, stated, "We are excited to have Mesut and Amine as part of the Citizen family and are grateful in their faith and trust in us. Their investment has come at an opportune time with us launching our CTZN Cosmetics brand and giving us an opportunity to work with Amine on creating a capsule collection under Smart Girls Get More which will bring a collection of her favorite color cosmetics products to the consumer."

Citizen Cosmetics Limited (www.citizencosmetics.com) is a London based color cosmetics company that was founded by Aleena, Aleezeh and Naseeha Khan. The three sisters wanted to create inclusive color cosmetics products focusing on a wide range of skin tones using only Vegan and Vegetarian formulas. It's premium consumer brand is CTZN Cosmetics (www.ctzncosmetics.com) which is currently produced in Italy and launched on May 15th, 2019. Its mass market brand Smart Girls Get More (www.sggmcosmetics.com) is produced in Poland. Both are produced under strict EU compliance and in a cruelty free environment.

