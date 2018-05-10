Met-Ed's 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway

Since the beginning of the year, tree contractors have trimmed along more than 555 miles of distribution and transmission lines in the Met-Ed area as part of the company's more than $28 million vegetation management program for 2018, with an additional 3,100 miles expected to be completed by year end.

"Tree trimming is some of the most important and effective work we do every year to help maintain our electric system," said Ed Shuttleworth, regional president, Met-Ed. "The vegetation management work we have done over the past several years continues to make a positive difference in reducing the number of outages our customers might experience due to tree-related damage."

The vegetation management work is conducted by certified forestry experts under the company's direction, including: Aerial Solutions, Asplundh Tree Expert Company, Davey Tree Expert Company, Jaflo Tree Service, Lewis Tree Service, Nelson Tree Service Inc., Rotor Blade, Treesmiths and York Tree Service Inc.

During the upcoming months, Met-Ed will be conducting tree trimming work in the following locations: Easton, Gettysburg, Hamburg, Hanover, Lebanon, Reading, Stroudsburg, York and surrounding areas, and Upper Bucks County.

The work includes inspecting vegetation near the lines to ensure trees are pruned in a manner that helps preserve the health of the tree, while also maintaining safety near electric facilities. Trees that present a danger or are diseased also may be removed.

Met-Ed serves approximately 560,000 customers in 15 Pennsylvania counties. Follow Met-Ed on Twitter @Met Ed and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MetEdElectric.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

