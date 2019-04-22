Met-Ed's 2019 Tree Trimming Program Underway

READING, Pa., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metropolitan Edison Company (Met-Ed), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), continues to conduct tree trimming work in communities across its service area in Pennsylvania as part of its ongoing efforts to help enhance electric service reliability. This work helps keep power flowing to customers around the clock by preventing tree-related outages.

Maintaining proper clearances around electrical equipment can help reduce the frequency and duration of power outages, especially those associated with severe weather such as February's widespread wind storm. Since the beginning of the year, tree contractors have trimmed along more than 630 miles of distribution and transmission lines in the Met-Ed area as part of the company's more than $23 million vegetation management program for 2019, with an additional 2,500 miles expected to be completed by year end.

In 2018, Met-Ed's comprehensive tree trimming work, coupled with the removal of thousands of deteriorating ash trees impacted by the Emerald Ash Borer, led to 37 percent fewer tree-related service interruptions for customers than in 2017. Met-Ed's tree program in 2019 includes about $2 million to remove more than 8,000 dead and dying ash trees along distribution lines in its service area.

The vegetation management work is conducted by certified forestry experts under the company's direction, including: Aerial Solutions, Asplundh Tree Expert Company, Davey Tree Expert Company, Lewis Tree Service, Nelson Tree Service Inc., Rotor Blade, Treesmiths and York Tree Service Inc.

During the upcoming months, Met-Ed will trim trees in the following locations: Easton, Gettysburg, Hamburg, Hanover, Lebanon, Reading, Stroudsburg, York and surrounding areas, and Bucks County.

The work includes inspecting vegetation near the lines to ensure trees are pruned in a manner that helps preserve the health of the tree, while also maintaining safety near electric facilities. Trees that present a danger or are diseased also may be removed.

Met-Ed serves approximately 560,000 customers in 15 Pennsylvania counties. Follow Met-Ed on Twitter @Met Ed and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MetEdElectric.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

Editor's Note: Photos of workers using bucket trucks to trim trees near FirstEnergy power lines are available for download on Flickr.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Related Links

https://www.firstenergycorp.com

