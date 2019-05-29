Met one person with autism? Then you've met one person with autism!

RANDOLPH, Mass., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Public awareness and understanding of autism spectrum disorder have increased dramatically in the 30 years since the film "Rain Man." Today, most people know or will meet someone on the spectrum. One in every 59 children is diagnosed with autism. In 2000, it was one in 150.

"There is less stigma and greater understanding about autism," says Cynthia Anderson, Ph.D., BCBA-D, Director of May Institute's National Autism Center in Randolph, Mass. "Even so, and despite many advancements, common misperceptions persist."

To reduce confusion, top clinical experts at May Institute offer key takeaways from the latest research and clinical findings:

Autism is NOT caused by vaccines. Autism is believed to have a genetic basis, although no specific gene has been directly linked to the disorder. Children and adults with autism are as varied, unique, and diverse as people without autism. If you've met one person with autism, you've met one person with autism! Autism is not caused by bad parenting. With early diagnosis and appropriate supports, individuals can be social and independent, interact with others, and contribute to communities and the workforce. Effective treatment needs to be tailored to the individual, addressing the deficits and excesses that most limit a person's ability to get along in the world. These could include difficulties communicating or interacting with others, the presence of challenging behavior or repetitive behaviors, and a restricted range of interests. Autism exists across the lifespan, and adults with autism can continue to learn throughout adulthood. While no cure exists, autism can be diagnosed and treated. Individuals with autism can lead meaningful, happy, and enriched lives, just like everyone else.



To learn more about autism spectrum disorder and evidence-based treatments, visit the National Autism Center at May Institute.

About May Institute

May Institute is a nonprofit organization that is a national leader in the field of applied behavior analysis, serving individuals with autism spectrum disorder and other developmental disabilities, brain injury and neurobehavioral disorders, and other special needs. Founded more than 60 years ago, we provide a wide range of exceptional educational and rehabilitative services across the lifespan. For more information, call 800.778.7601 or visit www.mayinstitute.org.

About the National Autism Center at May Institute

The National Autism Center is May Institute's Center for the Promotion of Evidence-based Practice. It is a nonprofit organization dedicated to disseminating evidence-based information about the treatment of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), promoting best practices, and offering comprehensive and reliable resources for families, practitioners, and communities. To learn more about National Autism Center at May Institute, please visit www.nationalautismcenter.org.

