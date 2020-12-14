Meta-analysis of Acute Migraine Treatment Devices Only Finds Conclusive Data for Nerivio's® REN Method

NETANYA, Israel, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Theranica, a prescribed digital therapeutics company developing advanced electroceuticals for migraine and other pain conditions, announced today that a new peer-reviewed systemic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials found that remote electrical neuromodulation (REN) was the only neuromodulation-based acute migraine treatment with sufficient clinical evidence to conclude that it is effective.

"As non-invasive neuromodulation is an emerging field in the treatment of migraine, an unbiased systemic review was important to understand what may really be benefitting patients," said Prof. Stephen Silberstein, MD, director of the Headache Center at the Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. "While the industry should conduct more studies to understand the potential of neuromodulation for migraine treatment, this study certainly helps comparing between the different emerging techniques. REN, based on triggering conditioned pain modulation, stands out with very promising results for acute migraine treatment."

The research, published in The Journal of Headache and Pain, a peer-reviewed journal affiliated with the European Headache Federation, looked at 38 available peer-reviewed articles studying the effect of neuromodulation treatment on migraine patients. Seven of the studies focused on acute treatment and the ability of different devices to deliver either pain relief or pain freedom at two hours. Secondary outcomes were assessed by improvement in quality of life, the need for rescue medication and the Patient Global Impression of Change Score.

"Theranica is strongly committed to high-quality clinical research, as evidenced in this study," said Dagan Harris, PhD, Theranica's vice president of clinical and regulatory affairs. "We are proud to have designed Nerivio such that it stands out as the one neuromodulation method noted as effective and intend to continue exploring REN's ability to bring relief to people living with migraine and other pain conditions. Our high standards of clinical development allow us to improve the Nerivio experience, from the treatment to the accompanying software, for a large community that deserves a safe and effective solution."

Nerivio is a prescribed therapeutic wearable that deploys REN to activate the body's native conditioned pain modulation mechanism to treat the pain, aura, and associated symptoms caused by migraine. It is worn on the upper arm and controlled through an app on a patient's smartphone that also serves as a migraine diary.

About Theranica

Theranica is a prescribed digital therapeutics company dedicated to creating effective, safe, affordable, low-side effect electroceuticals for idiopathic pain conditions. The company's award-winning flagship product, Nerivio®, is the first FDA-cleared smartphone-controlled prescription wearable device for acute migraine treatment. Theranica is expanding its proprietary technology to offer additional solutions for other pain conditions. The Nerivio has received FDA authorization and the CE mark for use in acute treatment of migraine.

