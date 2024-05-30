Meta Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

Meta

May 30, 2024, 17:53 ET

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of the company's outstanding Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on June 26, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 14, 2024.

About Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

Contacts
Investors:
Kenneth Dorell
[email protected] / investor.fb.com

Press:
Ryan Moore
[email protected] / about.fb.com/news/

SOURCE Meta

Also from this source

Meta Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Meta Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. "It's been a good start to the year," said ...
Meta to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results

Meta to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) announced today that the company's first quarter 2024 financial results will be released after market close on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Social Media

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics