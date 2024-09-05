Meta Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of the company's outstanding Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on September 26, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 16, 2024.

