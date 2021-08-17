META ETF Crosses $50 Million in Assets Under Management

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on offering innovative thematic funds, is pleased to announce that META — the Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF — has surpassed $50 million in assets under management. The milestone comes less than six weeks after the fund's launch.

"We believe the Metaverse is a multi-trillion dollar transformation that will reach and impact every part of the global economy. I'm delighted that so many investors - and many of the most valuable companies in the world - share that perspective and have decided to invest alongside us" - said Matthew Ball of Ball Metaverse Research Partners.

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF ("META ETF") is designed to offer investors exposure to the metaverse by providing investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Ball Metaverse Index ("BALLMETA Index"). The Index is managed by Ball Metaverse Research Partners, an indexing and research firm led by Matthew Ball, a seasoned investor, advisor, and researcher of the metaverse.

Over the past few months, the metaverse has become a focal priority for many of the largest, most innovative, and important companies in the world:



In July, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told The Verge his goal was to "transition" the company from a "social network" to a metaverse company. The company now has 20% of its global workforce working on AR, VR and metaverse initiatives. In his interview with The Verge, Mark Zuckerberg "highly recommended" Matthew Ball's nine-part primer on the Metaverse and other related works.

Throughout calendar Q2 and Q3 2021, Microsoft began unveiling its "enterprise metaverse" strategy. At its May developer conference, CEO Satya Nadella characterized its Azure business lines as a "metaverse" through which "the entire world becomes your app canvas," a point he reiterated in the company's most recent quarterly analyst call.

characterized its Azure business lines as a "metaverse" through which "the entire world becomes your app canvas," a point he reiterated in the company's most recent quarterly analyst call. Tencent has called the Metaverse "the future of the internet" in its marketing releases, while also claiming to be the "closest thing to the Metaverse" and citing Matthew Ball as author of "The Metaverse."

has called the Metaverse "the future of the internet" in its marketing releases, while also claiming to be the "closest thing to the Metaverse" and citing as author of "The Metaverse." Nvidia is creating a "metaverse for engineers" called the Omniverse. The Omniverse is an open platform where users can collaborate real-time on 3D production pipelines. This project attempts to connect all of the different facets within the virtual world, and CEO Jensen Huang sees enormous opportunity in the space. In an interview with VentureBeat in June, Huang said "the economy in the metaverse, the economy of Omniverse, will be larger than the economy in the physical world."

Match Group, the parent company of Tinder, plans to roll out a series of AR features, self-expression tools, and "metaverse elements" to transform the online meeting process within their apps."

Ball Metaverse Research Partners' Expert Council is comprised of executives from Nvidia, Amazon's AWS, Amazon's Prime Video, Match Group, Facebook's Oculus, Valve, Square Enix, The New York Times, Grand Theft Auto, Spotify, and Andreessen Horowitz.

To learn more about META, please visit https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/meta/.

About Roundhill Investments

Roundhill Investments is a registered investment adviser and ETF sponsor focused on thematic and sector-specific investing. We create thoughtful investment products designed to help investors express their vision of the future. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about Roundhill ETFs please visit the website at https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Shares are bought and sold at market price not net asset value (NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Roundhill Financial Inc serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc, U.S. Bank or any of their affiliates.

