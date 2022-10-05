META HOLLYWOOD TO RELEASE THIRD ROUND FREE AIRDROPS OF SPECIAL EDITION LANYARD 'GUEST PASS' NFT ON OCTOBER 6

The release on October 6 marks Meta Hollywood's third and final Lanyard NFT airdrop in the series of 10,000 total lanyards

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta Hollywood , the largest virtual community for movie lovers, studios, and creators launched by Animoca Brands and the Planet Hollywood Group , today announced that the final in a series of three highly anticipated airdrops of Meta Hollywood NFT Lanyards will happen on October 6 at 9:00 pm EDT. A total of 10,000 NFTs, which function as guest passes to Meta Hollywood, are being released in three separate drops for Twitter and Instagram Specific A-List members, Discord OG/Early Adopter members, and Galxe OAT Token holding members. This drop follows closely after the first two successful Discord A-lister Airdrops in September .

The Meta Hollywood Lanyard NFT serves as membership into the Meta Hollywood ecosystem, bridging IRL, eb2, and Web3 experiences, and will represent the community members' engagement and journey within the ecosystem. Like an online game, community members will have their preferences and roles they specialize in within the space and access to a collection of over 60,000 movie memorabilia items, as well as additional Hollywood IP and utility from Planet Hollywood and Animoca Brands' established partner network.

"We are so excited to release our Meta Hollywood NFTs," said Animoca Brands co-founder and executive chairman, Yat Siu. "These airdrops will be the starting point for Meta Hollywood's large and inclusive multi-layered entertainment ecosystem in the open metaverse."

The journey into Meta Hollywood's virtual space begins once the 'Guest Pass' level NFT is airdropped. Holders of the "Guest Pass" may upgrade their status by continuing to engage, climbing to new levels starting with earning the first level-up to "Team Pass", and progressing to 'Production Pass' and ultimately the 'All Access Pass.'

The free "Guest Pass" NFT will offer holders key benefits, including a discount on $HWOOD at token generation event price, access to the private 'GUEST' channel on Discord, an Alpha Pass for The Sandbox, one direct entry to A-list for future drops, discounts on select NFT purchases, Guest pass exclusive raffles and giveaways, and early access to Meta Hollywood's Metaverse.

As players evolve to the 'Team Pass Utility,' their benefits will level up and include also two direct entries to A-list for future drops, 'Team pass' exclusive raffles and giveaways, early access to Meta Hollywood's Metaverse, and other exciting experiences.

The last and final drop will include the general public and Discord Superfan members who will be able to get their hands on the Meta Hollywood Lanyards on 6 October at 9 p.m. (EDT). For more information and to stay up to date on Meta Hollywood's latest news, visit https://metahollywood.io/access-nft .

Meta Hollywood, a collaboration between Planet Hollywood and Animoca Brands , is a community-first ecosystem for entertainment fans and creators, offering exclusive access and utility (URL and IRL), at the intersection of Hollywood and Web 3. With access to a vast collection of over 60,000 movie memorabilia items, as well as additional Hollywood IP and utility from Planet Hollywood and Animoca Brands' established partner network, users are in for a star-studded time! The community adds value to physical Hollywood events, pop culture, and memorabilia by providing Web3 enabled experiences and utility. By democratizing the entertainment universe, Meta Hollywood empowers movie lovers and the broader consumer market to interact directly with movie producers and other short-form content creators through a branded digital experience. Utilizing its native token HWOOD, Meta Hollywood intends to transform the iconic Hollywood experience into a next-generation hybrid Web3 ecosystem that benefits entertainment industry field supporters and creators both online and offline.

