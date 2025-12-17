Meta Integration Technology Launches MetaKarta Semantic Hub, Introducing a "Write Once, Compile Anywhere" Standard for Enterprise Semantics

New Semantic Compiler modernizes BI, accelerates AI readiness, and eliminates metric sprawl across databases, analytics platforms, and AI agents

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta Integration Technology, Inc. (MITI), a long-time leader in metadata integration, data lineage, and semantic modeling, today announced the availability of MetaKarta Semantic Hub, a new enterprise platform designed to standardize, govern, and deploy business meaning across databases, business intelligence (BI) tools, spreadsheets, embedded applications, and AI systems.

MetaKarta Semantic Hub introduces a new approach to enterprise semantics: define business logic once, then compile and deploy it everywhere it is consumed. By replacing fragmented, tool-specific semantic layers with a unified, upstream semantic model, organizations can eliminate inconsistent metric definitions, reduce technical debt, and establish a trusted foundation for analytics and AI.

"Enterprises aren't struggling because they lack data or BI tools—they're struggling because business meaning has fragmented across too many platforms," said Christian Bremeau, CEO of Meta Integration Technology. "Semantic Hub brings engineering discipline to semantics. You define logic once, govern it centrally, and compile it natively into the systems where it actually runs."

Semantic Modeling as a Compiler, Not Middleware

In many organizations, mission-critical metrics such as revenue, margin, and growth are defined differently across dashboards, databases, and applications, creating logic sprawl and eroding trust. MetaKarta Semantic Hub addresses this by acting as a Semantic Compiler, rather than a traditional middleware layer.

Metric and calculation logic is compiled directly into databases such as Databricks, Snowflake, Oracle, and SAP HANA, while navigation and user-experience logic is compiled into BI platforms including Power BI, Tableau, and Looker. This ensures that dashboards, spreadsheets, embedded analytics, and AI agents all consume the same governed definitions—without added latency or proprietary query engines.

Modernization Without Rebuild

Most enterprises are not starting from scratch. They are buried under years of BI and semantic technical debt. MetaKarta Semantic Hub includes a reverse-engineering engine that scans existing assets—such as Power BI files, Tableau workbooks, and database schemas—to extract, reconcile, and merge disparate metadata into a unified semantic model.

"Modernization shouldn't require rewriting years of business logic," said Simon Dynin, Chief Technology Officer at Meta Integration Technology. "Semantic Hub allows teams to reuse what already exists, clean it up centrally, and redeploy it as governed standards—while dramatically reducing the time spent understanding and translating legacy logic."

To further accelerate modernization, Semantic Hub uses advanced AI to automatically translate complex expressions—such as converting DAX into optimized SQL—and to generate database- and BI-specific logic from natural language descriptions.

Universal Interoperability Built on Deep Connectivity

MetaKarta Semantic Hub is built on more than 20 years of OEM experience creating metadata connectivity for the world's leading data platforms. Rather than relying on shallow API integrations, the platform understands the internal structures of the tools enterprises already use.

Unlike virtualization layers that require proprietary query languages or introduce opaque execution engines, Semantic Hub compiles directly to native SQL. Once a model is defined, connected BI tools are automatically populated with the correct dimensions, hierarchies, and metrics—significantly reducing time-to-insight.

Performance and Cost Optimization Through Database-Native Caching

Traditional semantic layers often rely on middle-tier caching, introducing additional latency and cost. MetaKarta Semantic Hub takes a different approach through orchestrated materialization, instructing databases to create and manage cached aggregates using native capabilities such as materialized views.

This enables sub-second performance on large datasets while keeping data secure within the warehouse and eliminating the need for costly middleware layers.

Accelerating AI Readiness and Text-to-SQL

As enterprises adopt AI-driven analytics and automation, databases are increasingly used as the secure execution layer for text-to-SQL and agent-based systems. However, AI requires rich business context—metadata, definitions, synonyms, security rules, and valid values—to avoid ambiguity and hallucinations.

MetaKarta Semantic Hub automates the compilation and deployment of database-specific semantic models, including complex calculations and security policies, providing a secure and scalable bridge between natural-language questions and structured enterprise data.

Open Standards, Unified Governance, and End-to-End Lineage

MITI also introduced the MetaKarta Semantic Hub Language (SHL), an open-source, YAML-based specification designed for semantic automation and interoperability. SHL enables enterprises and consultants to extend semantic models, automate CI/CD pipelines, and apply AI-driven governance across the semantic lifecycle.

Semantic Hub centralizes governance while enforcing security natively at the database level, including row-level security, column masking, and role-based access controls. End-to-end data lineage provides transparency, impact analysis, and auditability, fostering trust in enterprise data.

Availability

MetaKarta Semantic Hub is available immediately for preview. For more information, visit www.metakarta.com/semantic-hub .

About Meta Integration Technology

Meta Integration Technology, Inc. (MITI) is a pioneer in metadata integration, semantic modeling, and data lineage with decades of experience serving global enterprises and technology providers. MITI's technology is embedded in products from leading data and analytics vendors and powers MetaKarta, its enterprise platform for metadata-driven data management.

