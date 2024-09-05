Meta Joins the C2PA Steering Committee

Meta's commitment to Content Credentials increases transparency for people who use Meta's apps and platforms as well as the digital ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) announced that Meta is continuing its commitment to content provenance by joining the organization as a new steering committee member.

As a global standards body advancing transparency online, the C2PA publishes and maintains Content Credentials, a rapidly growing digital standard that provides information about how and when digital content was created or modified. Meta joins a group of industry leaders on the C2PA steering committee, including Adobe, BBC, Google, Intel, Microsoft, OpenAI, Publicis Groupe, Sony, and Truepic.

Meta's role as part of the C2PA comes after Meta's February announcement to support Content Credentials as part of its approach to help users identify and label AI-generated content published across Meta's platforms. Meta has leveraged C2PA's Content Credentials to inform the labeling of AI images across Facebook, Instagram and Threads in order to let people know when AI may have been used in an image. Meta joins the C2PA at a pivotal time when understanding digital content is critical to maintaining the health of the digital ecosystem.

"AI has already proven to be tremendously impactful and we know people want transparency around the content they see that's been made or modified with AI," said Rob Sherman, VP of Policy at Meta. "This is why we've worked with the C2PA to help inform the labeling of AI images on our platforms – and we're thrilled to continue this important work by joining the C2PA steering committee."

"Providing transparency empowers people to make more informed decisions about the content they consume and share," said Andrew Jenks, Executive Chair of the C2PA. "Content Credentials are reaching a tipping point of adoption with support from standards bodies like ISO, engagement from policymakers, and implementation by enterprises across the digital ecosystem. We are excited to welcome Meta as the C2PA pursues its ongoing goal of broad user adoption of Content Credentials."

