Meta Launches Embedded Appointment Booking for Lead Ads and Selects HighLevel as an Early Scheduling Partner

The new feature lets leads book appointments without leaving Facebook, reflecting how widely agencies and SMBs already rely on HighLevel to turn prospects into booked appointments.

DALLAS, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HighLevel, the AI-powered platform serving agencies, entrepreneurs and SMBs, today announced it has been selected as one of the first scheduling partners for Meta's new Embedded Appointment Booking feature for Lead Ads Instant Forms. Meta identified HighLevel as one of two calendar tools with the broadest adoption among lead generation advertisers, with support rolling out in phases.

The new feature lets a supported partner's booking calendar load directly inside the Thank You page after someone submits an Instant Form on Facebook. Contact details carry over automatically from the form, so leads can schedule without leaving the app or re-entering their information. By removing that friction at the moment of highest intent, the feature is designed to increase appointment bookings and improve overall lead quality.

"HighLevel exists to help SMBs run and scale their businesses. Meta choosing us as an early partner, based on how broadly advertisers already use our scheduling tools, is proof that work is landing where it matters most." said Robin Alex, Co-Founder, HighLevel.

"We're excited to partner with HighLevel as one of the first two companies helping businesses connect scheduling experiences directly within Meta's ecosystem. By working closely with early partners like HighLevel, we're making it easier for businesses to turn customer interest into booked appointments through seamless in-app experiences." Meta

For advertisers, setup requires no technical integration. In the Instant Form editor, advertisers select the booking CTA and paste their HighLevel scheduling link. The system detects the calendar provider automatically and enables the embedded experience.

HighLevel's integration for the feature is rolling out in stages through 2026, reaching 25% of advertisers on June 24, 50% on August 10 and full availability in November.

About HighLevel

HighLevel is the AI-powered business operating system built for agencies, entrepreneurs and operators who want intelligence embedded directly into how their business runs. The platform unifies CRM, messaging, automation and revenue workflows into a single system where teams can work alongside AI to create, build and strategize, or deploy AI agents that execute tasks autonomously. By building intelligence into the operational foundation rather than bolting it on as a feature, HighLevel helps businesses move faster, cut complexity and scale more predictably in an AI-first economy.

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SOURCE HighLevel