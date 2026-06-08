HighLevel Appoints Mike Kourey, Seasoned Tech CFO and Six-Time IPO Leader, to Board of Directors as Audit Chair

Kourey brings more than three decades of financial leadership across category-defining technology companies, including Navan, Okta and RingCentral

DALLAS, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HighLevel, the AI-powered business operating system built for agencies, entrepreneurs and operators, today announced the appointment of Mike Kourey to its Board of Directors as Audit Chair.

Mike Kourey

Kourey is one of the most respected AI-fluent financial leaders in technology, with a track record of helping guide six companies through successful initial public offerings: Navan, Okta, RingCentral, Aruba Networks, Riverbed Technology and Polycom, as CFO, audit chair, board member or venture partner. He currently serves on the boards of Navan, Cribl, Illumio, Dialpad, Medable and Ohalo. Earlier in his career, Kourey was CFO at Okta, Medallia and Vlocity (acquired by Salesforce) and a Partner at Khosla Ventures.

"Mike has spent his career working with founder-led, fast-growth companies building category-defining platforms," said Robin Alex, Co-Founder, HighLevel.

"He's known for joining selectively, asking the hardest questions in the room and helping companies operate with the rigor that real scale demands. As HighLevel builds the AI-powered operating system for the next generation of business, Mike's experience is exactly the perspective we want at the table."

"HighLevel is an important, community-driven platform that is helping businesses grow across essentially every industry," said Mike Kourey. "The founders have built a scaled, hyper-growth business that is customer-first and with AI at its core. I am excited to be joining this visionary team and board as the company enters this next phase of global growth."

The appointment reflects a period of rapid momentum for HighLevel, which recently announced a strategic partnership with Neil Patel and is making advanced AI freely available to small businesses through its Summer of AI campaign.

About HighLevel

HighLevel is the AI-powered business operating system built for agencies, entrepreneurs and operators who want intelligence embedded directly into how their business runs. The platform unifies CRM, messaging, automation and revenue workflows into a single system where teams can work alongside AI to create, build and strategize, or deploy AI agents that execute tasks autonomously. By building intelligence into the operational foundation rather than bolting it on as a feature, HighLevel helps businesses move faster, cut complexity and scale more predictably in an AI-first economy.

Piper McCoy

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SOURCE HighLevel