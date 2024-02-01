Meta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results; Initiates Quarterly Dividend

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

"We had a good quarter as our community and business continue to grow," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO. "We've made a lot of progress on our vision for advancing AI and the metaverse."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended December 31,

% Change

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

% Change In millions, except percentages and per share amounts 2023

2022



2023

2022

Revenue $ 40,111

$ 32,165

25 %

$ 134,902

$ 116,609

16 % Costs and expenses

23,727



25,766

(8) %



88,151



87,665

1 % Income from operations $ 16,384

$ 6,399

156 %

$ 46,751

$ 28,944

62 % Operating margin

41 %



20 %







35 %



25 %



Provision for income taxes $ 2,791

$ 1,497

86 %

$ 8,330

$ 5,619

48 % Effective tax rate

17 %



24 %







18 %



19 %



Net income $ 14,017

$ 4,652

201 %

$ 39,098

$ 23,200

69 % Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 5.33

$ 1.76

203 %

$ 14.87

$ 8.59

73 %

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Operational and Other Financial Highlights

Family daily active people (DAP) – DAP was 3.19 billion on average for December 2023 , an increase of 8% year-over-year.

– DAP was 3.19 billion on average for , an increase of 8% year-over-year. Family monthly active people (MAP) – MAP was 3.98 billion as of December 31, 2023 , an increase of 6% year-over-year.

– MAP was 3.98 billion as of , an increase of 6% year-over-year. Facebook daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 2.11 billion on average for December 2023 , an increase of 6% year-over-year.

– DAUs were 2.11 billion on average for , an increase of 6% year-over-year. Facebook monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 3.07 billion as of December 31, 2023 , an increase of 3% year-over-year.

– MAUs were 3.07 billion as of , an increase of 3% year-over-year. Ad impressions and price per ad – In the fourth quarter of 2023, ad impressions delivered across our Family of Apps increased by 21% year-over-year and the average price per ad increased by 2% year-over-year. For the full year 2023, ad impressions increased by 28% year-over-year and the average price per ad decreased by 9% year-over-year.

– In the fourth quarter of 2023, ad impressions delivered across our Family of Apps increased by 21% year-over-year and the average price per ad increased by 2% year-over-year. For the full year 2023, ad impressions increased by 28% year-over-year and the average price per ad decreased by 9% year-over-year. Revenue – Revenue was $40.11 billion and $134.90 billion , an increase of 25% and 16% year-over-year for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively. Had foreign exchange rates remained constant with the same periods of 2022, revenue would have been $816 million and $374 million lower, an increase of 22% and 15% on a constant currency basis for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively.

– Revenue was and , an increase of 25% and 16% year-over-year for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively. Had foreign exchange rates remained constant with the same periods of 2022, revenue would have been and lower, an increase of 22% and 15% on a constant currency basis for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively. Costs and expenses – Total costs and expenses were $23.73 billion and $88.15 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, a decrease of 8% and an increase of 1% year-over-year, respectively. Restructuring charges included in costs and expenses were $1.15 billion and $3.45 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively.

– Total costs and expenses were and for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, a decrease of 8% and an increase of 1% year-over-year, respectively. Restructuring charges included in costs and expenses were and for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively. Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were $7.90 billion and $28.10 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively.

– Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were and for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively. Share repurchases – We repurchased $6.32 billion and $20.03 billion of our Class A common stock in the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively. As of December 31, 2023 , we had $30.93 billion available and authorized for repurchases. We also announced a $50 billion increase in our share repurchase authorization today.

– We repurchased and of our Class A common stock in the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively. As of , we had available and authorized for repurchases. We also announced a increase in our share repurchase authorization today. Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities – Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $65.40 billion as of December 31, 2023 . Free cash flow was $11.50 billion and $43.01 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively.

– Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were as of . Free cash flow was and for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively. Long-term debt – Long-term debt was $18.39 billion as of December 31, 2023 .

– Long-term debt was as of . Headcount – Headcount was 67,317 as of December 31, 2023 , a decrease of 22% year-over-year.

Meta Initiates Quarterly Dividend

Today, Meta's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share of our outstanding common stock (including both Class A common stock and Class B common stock), payable on March 26, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 22, 2024. We intend to pay a cash dividend on a quarterly basis going forward, subject to market conditions and approval by our board of directors.

Restructuring

Beginning in 2022, we initiated several measures to pursue greater efficiency and to realign our business and strategic priorities. As of December 31, 2023, we have completed the data center initiatives and the employee layoffs, and substantially completed the facilities consolidation initiatives.

A summary of our restructuring charges, including subsequent adjustments, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 by major activity type is as follows (in millions):



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023



Facilities

Consolidation

Severance

and Other

Personnel

Costs

Data Center

Assets

Total

Facilities

Consolidation

Severance

and Other

Personnel

Costs

Data Center

Assets

Total

Cost of revenue $ 86

$ —

$ 7

$ 93

$ 177

$ —

$ (224)

$ (47)

Research and development 710

28

—

738

1,581

413

—

1,994

Marketing and sales 162

16

—

178

396

307

—

703

General and administrative 142

(3)

—

139

352

450

—

802

Total $ 1,100

$ 41

$ 7

$ 1,148

$ 2,506

$ 1,170

$ (224)

$ 3,452



During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, we recorded total restructuring charges of $4.20 billion and $4.61 billion, respectively.

CFO Outlook Commentary

We expect first quarter 2024 total revenue to be in the range of $34.5-37 billion. Our guidance assumes foreign currency is neutral to year-over-year total revenue growth, based on current exchange rates.

We expect full-year 2024 total expenses to be in the range of $94-99 billion, unchanged from our prior outlook. We continue to expect a few factors to be drivers of total expense growth in 2024:

First, we expect higher infrastructure-related costs this year. Given our increased capital investments in recent years, we expect depreciation expenses in 2024 to increase by a larger amount than in 2023. We also expect to incur higher operating costs from running a larger infrastructure footprint.





Second, we anticipate growth in payroll expenses as we work down our current hiring underrun and add incremental talent to support priority areas in 2024, which we expect will further shift our workforce composition toward higher-cost technical roles.





Finally, for Reality Labs, we expect operating losses to increase meaningfully year-over-year due to our ongoing product development efforts in augmented reality/virtual reality and our investments to further scale our ecosystem.

We anticipate our full-year 2024 capital expenditures will be in the range of $30-37 billion, a $2 billion increase of the high end of our prior range. We expect growth will be driven by investments in servers, including both AI and non-AI hardware, and data centers as we ramp up construction on sites with our previously announced new data center architecture. Our updated outlook reflects our evolving understanding of our artificial intelligence (AI) capacity demands as we anticipate what we may need for the next generations of foundational research and product development. While we are not providing guidance for years beyond 2024, we expect our ambitious long-term AI research and product development efforts will require growing infrastructure investments beyond this year.

Absent any changes to U.S. tax law, we expect our full-year 2024 tax rate to be in the mid-teens.

In addition, we continue to monitor the active regulatory landscape, including the increasing legal and regulatory headwinds in the EU and the U.S. that could significantly impact our business and our financial results. Of note, the Federal Trade Commission is seeking to substantially modify our existing consent order and impose additional restrictions on our ability to operate. We are contesting this matter, but if we are unsuccessful it would have an adverse impact on our business.

This was a pivotal year for our company. We increased our operating discipline, delivered strong execution across our product priorities, and improved advertising performance for the businesses who rely on our services. We will look to build on our progress in each of those areas in 2024 while advancing our ambitious, longer-term efforts in AI and Reality Labs.

META PLATFORMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue $ 40,111

$ 32,165

$ 134,902

$ 116,609

Costs and expenses:















Cost of revenue 7,695

8,336

25,959

25,249

Research and development 10,517

9,771

38,483

35,338

Marketing and sales 3,226

4,574

12,301

15,262

General and administrative 2,289

3,085

11,408

11,816

Total costs and expenses 23,727

25,766

88,151

87,665

Income from operations 16,384

6,399

46,751

28,944

Interest and other income (expense), net 424

(250)

677

(125)

Income before provision for income taxes 16,808

6,149

47,428

28,819

Provision for income taxes 2,791

1,497

8,330

5,619

Net income $ 14,017

$ 4,652

$ 39,098

$ 23,200

Earnings per share attributable to Class A and Class B

common stockholders:

















Basic $ 5.46

$ 1.76

$ 15.19

$ 8.63

Diluted $ 5.33

$ 1.76

$ 14.87

$ 8.59

Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per

share attributable to Class A and Class B common

stockholders:















Basic 2,566

2,638

2,574

2,687

Diluted 2,630

2,640

2,629

2,702



META PLATFORMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,862

$ 14,681

Marketable securities 23,541

26,057

Accounts receivable, net 16,169

13,466

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,793

5,345

Total current assets 85,365

59,549

Non-marketable equity securities 6,141

6,201

Property and equipment, net 96,587

79,518

Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,294

12,673

Intangible assets, net 788

897

Goodwill 20,654

20,306

Other assets 6,794

6,583

Total assets $ 229,623

$ 185,727











Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 4,849

$ 4,990

Partners payable 863

1,117

Operating lease liabilities, current 1,623

1,367

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,625

19,552

Total current liabilities 31,960

27,026

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 17,226

15,301

Long-term debt 18,385

9,923

Other liabilities 8,884

7,764

Total liabilities 76,455

60,014

Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and additional paid-in capital 73,253

64,444

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,155)

(3,530)

Retained earnings 82,070

64,799

Total stockholders' equity 153,168

125,713

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 229,623

$ 185,727



META PLATFORMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities















Net income $ 14,017

$ 4,652

$ 39,098

$ 23,200

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization 3,172

2,376

11,178

8,686

Share-based compensation 3,424

3,008

14,027

11,992

Deferred income taxes (1,161)

(1,173)

131

(3,286)

Impairment charges for facilities consolidation, net 1,091

1,805

2,432

2,218

Data center assets abandonment 7

1,341

(224)

1,341

Other 124

572

635

641

Changes in assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable (2,843)

(1,698)

(2,399)

231

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 700

854

559

162

Other assets (111)

54

(80)

(106)

Accounts payable 595

876

51

210

Partners payable 76

102

(271)

90

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (350)

1,303

5,352

4,210

Other liabilities 663

439

624

886

Net cash provided by operating activities 19,404

14,511

71,113

50,475

Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of property and equipment (7,665)

(9,043)

(27,266)

(31,431)

Proceeds relating to property and equipment 73

55

221

245

Purchases of marketable debt securities (1,171)

(741)

(2,982)

(9,626)

Sales and maturities of marketable debt securities 2,359

2,263

6,184

13,158

Acquisitions of businesses and intangible assets (64)

(62)

(629)

(1,312)

Other investing activities (4)

(3)

(23)

(4)

Net cash used in investing activities (6,472)

(7,531)

(24,495)

(28,970)

Cash flows from financing activities















Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,223)

(656)

(7,012)

(3,595)

Repurchases of Class A common stock (5,942)

(6,863)

(19,774)

(27,956)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net —

—

8,455

9,921

Principal payments on finance leases (307)

(235)

(1,058)

(850)

Other financing activities 71

695

(111)

344

Net cash used in financing activities (8,401)

(7,059)

(19,500)

(22,136)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 396

424

113

(638)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 4,927

345

27,231

(1,269)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 37,900

15,251

15,596

16,865

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 42,827

$ 15,596

$ 42,827

$ 15,596



















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the

consolidated balance sheets















Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,862

$ 14,681

$ 41,862

$ 14,681

Restricted cash, included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 99

294

99

294

Restricted cash, included in other assets 866

621

866

621

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 42,827

$ 15,596

$ 42,827

$ 15,596



META PLATFORMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022

Supplemental cash flow data















Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 4,591

$ 1,760

$ 6,607

$ 6,407

Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 146

$ —

$ 448

$ —

Non-cash investing and financing activities:















Property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 4,105

$ 3,319

$ 4,105

$ 3,319

Acquisition of businesses in accrued expenses and other current liabilities and other liabilities $ 119

$ 291

$ 119

$ 291

Repurchases of Class A common stock in accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 474

$ 310

$ 474

$ 310



Segment Results

We report our financial results for our two reportable segments: Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL). FoA includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services. RL includes augmented, mixed, and virtual reality related consumer hardware, software, and content.

The following table presents our segment information of revenue and income (loss) from operations:

Segment Information (In millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue:















Advertising $ 38,706

$ 31,254

$ 131,948

$ 113,642

Other revenue 334

184

1,058

808

Family of Apps 39,040

31,438

133,006

114,450

Reality Labs 1,071

727

1,896

2,159

Total revenue $ 40,111

$ 32,165

$ 134,902

$ 116,609



















Income (loss) from operations:















Family of Apps $ 21,030

$ 10,678

$ 62,871

$ 42,661

Reality Labs (4,646)

(4,279)

(16,120)

(13,717)

Total income from operations $ 16,384

$ 6,399

$ 46,751

$ 28,944







Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In millions, except percentages) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022

GAAP revenue $ 40,111

$ 32,165

$ 134,902

$ 116,609

Foreign exchange effect on 2023 revenue using 2022 rates (816)





(374)





Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 39,295





$ 134,528





GAAP revenue year-over-year change % 25 %





16 %





Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change % 22 %





15 %





GAAP advertising revenue $ 38,706

$ 31,254

$ 131,948

$ 113,642

Foreign exchange effect on 2023 advertising revenue using 2022 rates (809)





(379)





Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 37,897





$ 131,569





GAAP advertising revenue year-over-year change % 24 %





16 %





Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change % 21 %





16 %























Net cash provided by operating activities $ 19,404

$ 14,511

$ 71,113

$ 50,475

Purchases of property and equipment, net (7,592)

(8,988)

(27,045)

(31,186)

Principal payments on finance leases (307)

(235)

(1,058)

(850)

Free cash flow $ 11,505

$ 5,288

$ 43,010

$ 18,439



