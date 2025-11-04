Meta, Snap, and Google Are Building XR Glasses -- But Flying Eye Reality Now Owns the Ad Layer Beneath Them

With its fourth spatial patent — part of a 16-patent AR social portfolio — Flying Eye's Spotselfie® platform owns the monetization layer of the $100B AI + AR spatial economy.

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Big Tech races to dominate the XR hardware market, one company has quietly claimed the territory they'll need to make it pay. Flying Eye Reality, Inc. today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued its fourth major spatial advertising patent, completing a portfolio that defines and protects the ownership, leasing, and monetization of virtual land tied to real-world locations.

"This fourth spatial patent secures the missing piece," said Ray Shingler, Co-Founder of Flying Eye Reality. "While Meta, Snap, and Google build the glasses, we own the ad space beneath them. As AI-powered XR devices go mainstream, these patents become the foundation for how real-world advertising and digital land will operate in the spatial era."

With this milestone, Flying Eye Reality now holds the most comprehensive global portfolio for AR social media, digital land ownership, and spatial advertising. Together, the four patents enable:

Creation of virtual subdivisions mapped to real-world areas

User and organizational leaseholds tied directly to those locations

Dynamic reassignment and sharing of leaseholds based on traffic, demographics, or marketing criteria

AR storefronts, signage, and advertising units overlaid on physical spaces, creating a new socially networked layer of commerce in the real world.

The Future: AI + XR Glasses Skyrocket Patent Value

As more than 40 companies, including Apple, Meta, Google, and Snap, race to release XR glasses, these patents become exponentially more valuable. With AI driving context-aware ad placement, Flying Eye Reality's portfolio ensures that digital land advertising anchored to real-world spaces can only occur through its patented frameworks.

According to Verified Market Reports, the augmented reality for advertising market is projected to reach $30 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% (Verified Market Reports). https://www.verifiedmarketreports.com/product/augmented-reality-for-advertising-market/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Real-World Use Case

Spotselfie has already proven this technology in real-world settings on a large U.S. university campus, where ads, storefronts, and Spotlands® were successfully anchored to real-world locations. This first-of-its-kind deployment validates Flying Eye Reality's patents as the foundation for AR advertising tied to real-world locations.

Imagine walking across a college campus or through a stadium and seeing AR storefronts, branded signage, and interactive pop-ups anchored to real-world buildings and spaces. That's precisely what Flying Eye Reality's Spotselfie® platform enables, turning digital land into a monetizable layer of the real world.

Spotselfie®: The Exclusive Platform

Unlike Meta, Snap, Google XR, or Apple, only Spotselfie®, the AR Social Metaverse, is fully positioned to benefit from this four-patent portfolio. Spotselfie already operates as the only AR social platform where users, creators, and brands interact through GPS-anchored campaigns and digital land monetization.

Strategic Acquisition & Licensing Opportunity

Flying Eye Reality believes its patent portfolio represents a strategic acquisition or licensing opportunity for companies building the next generation of XR hardware and immersive platforms. The company's intellectual property provides the legal foundation for location-anchored monetization in AR/XR, ensuring that the coming wave of AI-powered glasses must run through Flying Eye Reality's innovations.

About Flying Eye Reality, Inc.

Flying Eye Reality pioneers technologies at the intersection of augmented reality, XR, and digital land monetization. Its flagship platform, Spotselfie®, the AR Social Metaverse, enables users, brands, and organizations to interact through AR layers mapped directly to real-world spaces.

