Meta Taps Codazen to Create World's First Immersive Email Campaign Using Innovative Ready3D Platform

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Codazen, a leader in immersive web technology, has partnered with Meta Reality Labs to unveil the world's first immersive email campaign, setting a new benchmark for consumer engagement this Cyber Monday. Built using Codazen's innovative Ready3D platform, the campaign transforms traditional 2D email content into a dynamic 3D experience accessible on any device—including phones, laptops, desktops and VR headsets.

The groundbreaking Meta Cyber Monday campaign is projected to reach millions of people, offering a visually striking and interactive experience. Recipients can explore Meta products in 3D while using a familiar 2D interface to navigate, ensuring a seamless and engaging journey. To experience the email firsthand, visit https://meta.ready3d.com/cyber-monday/ .

"We're thrilled to achieve this milestone with Meta, marking a pivotal moment in bringing XR technologies to everyday applications," said Codazen President Mike Merchant. "This campaign showcases how immersive experiences can stand out in a crowded marketing landscape while remaining accessible to anyone with a web browser."

Immersive technologies have proven their value in consumer engagement. For example, Houzz found that users of its 3D app were 11 times more likely to purchase and spent 2.7 times longer in the experience. With Ready3D, Codazen empowers marketers to deliver extended reality (XR) experiences through ubiquitous web technology, democratizing access to the next evolution of digital interaction.

Codazen has a long-standing partnership with Meta Reality Labs, which began in 2014 when Codazen collaborated with Meta's internal teams to create many of the web platforms that supported the launch of the original Oculus VR headset. This partnership has continued over the past decade, with Codazen playing a pivotal role in building Meta's web infrastructure and delivering more than 600 digital campaigns and projects that have reached millions of users worldwide.

For more information on Ready3D and Codazen's capabilities, visit www.codazen.com .

About Codazen

Codazen specializes in designing and developing intuitive, immersive software that connects users to the world in meaningful ways. From intelligent marketing solutions that use AI to deliver optimized campaigns and advanced data analysis for actionable insights to robust platform engineering that ensures scalability and security, Codazen empowers businesses to create impactful and engaging digital experiences.

Image Download: http://www.kcomm.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/Immersive-Email-Ready3D.jpg

Image Caption: Codazen's immersive email experience for Meta's Cyber Monday sale

Media Contact Information

Hall Roosevelt

[email protected]

(949) 443-9300

SOURCE Codazen