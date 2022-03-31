Meta to Open Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas

"We are thrilled to announce Meta's decision to open a facility in Temple," said Adrian Cannady, President and CEO of Temple Economic Development Corporation. "Texas was recently named the top state in the nation for tech worker migration. When you combine that with Temple's low cost of doing business and central location between major markets, it creates an incredible competitive advantage for our region. The Hyperscale Data Center will have a positive impact on our community not only by creating jobs, but because of Meta's commitment to invest in local schools, nonprofits and community projects."

Meta builds and operates some of the world's most sustainable data centers, which are supported by 100% renewable energy. Meta's data centers use 32% less energy, have achieved net zero carbon emissions, are LEED Gold level certified and are 80% more water-efficient on average than industry standard, with a goal to restore more water than they consume by 2030.

In Texas, Meta has invested in more than 700 MW of new wind and solar energy. The company adds new renewable energy to each data center's local grid.

"Temple is the home of our newest data center, and we are excited to join the community," said Darcy Nothnagle, director of community and economic development at Meta. "We've been welcomed by a strong set of local partners who are committed to the long-term success of the region. This is just the beginning of a strong partnership, and we look forward to working with you to invest in this great community."

In Temple, businesses have access to a prime location between Dallas and Austin and 28 million people within two-and-a-half hours. From logistics and life sciences to the technology and services that support these sectors, Temple is home to a thriving industry base.

"Meta's continued expansion in Texas is a testament to the exceptional business climate and skilled, diverse workforce we have here in the Lone Star State," said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. "It is because of hardworking Texans and our commitment to helping businesses grow that companies continue to move and expand all across Texas. We are excited to welcome Meta to Temple and look forward to the new job opportunities they will bring to the local community, as well as the advancements in technology we will see in the future."

Temple is also a regional employment hub on the rise with 450,000 residents. Expanding career opportunities, diversified industries and a low cost of living are attracting the next generation of skilled workers. Savvy college grads, highly trained military veterans and technical expertise are powering business in Temple.

"The City of Temple is known in the region for its business-friendly environment. Meta's decision to establish a presence here in Temple is a significant win for our community and proof that our process works." said Mayor of Temple, Tim Davis, "We are excited for the opportunities this project will create for our residents and look forward to being a part of Meta's continued growth."

About Temple Economic Development Corporation

The Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC) is a nonprofit organization that serves as the designated economic development entity for the City of Temple, Texas. Temple EDC strengthens relationships, builds partnerships, and provides solutions that cause entities to choose Temple. To learn more about doing business in Temple, visit TempleEDC.com.

About the City of Temple

Temple, located 45 minutes north of Austin, offers the perfect compromise between welcoming small-town living and the hustle of a big city. Striking a balance between vibrancy and livability, Temple continues to grow its amenities for residents, while maintaining a safe, family-friendly, caring culture. Whether it is the scenic parks and trails, the family friendly atmosphere, or the unique neighborhoods with Texas charm, we think you will find something here that you love! Our vision is for Temple to be a place that you love to call home. Visit templetx.gov for more information.

About Meta

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology. Visit about.facebook.com/meta/ for more information.

