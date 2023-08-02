Meta, V School, and IMPACT Magazine come together to provide over $500K in education and technology for people of color

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- V School, technology education platform, is proud to join forces with IMPACT Magazine and Meta to champion diversity and inclusion in the technology sector. The collaboration will offer a full-ride scholarship in UX/UI Design exclusively for a Black woman, alongside $500K in partial scholarships of $2,000 each for other qualifying and selected applicants. The recipient of the full-ride scholarship will also receive a Macbook laptop provided by Meta.

This partnership reflects the unwavering commitment of Meta, V School, and IMPACT Magazine to eliminate barriers and create new opportunities for underrepresented communities in the tech industry. By offering financial assistance for education and skill development, the three organizations are paving the way for a new generation of UX/UI designers. The commitment of these organizations will help 240 students transition to high paying careers in the tech industry.

Applications for the scholarships are now open, with the full-ride scholarship winner to be announced by the end of August 2023. Eligible applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a financial need, and demonstrate a passion for UX/UI design. To apply for the full-ride scholarship, candidates must complete an online application form, highlighting their background, experience, and motivation for pursuing a career in UX/UI design.

V School has a proven track record of preparing students with the skills necessary to excel in the tech industry, delivering world-class education in web development, cybersecurity, and UX/UI design. With the valuable support of IMPACT Magazine and Meta, this partnership will further enable driven and talented individuals to chase their dreams and build a brighter future for themselves and their communities.

For more details on the scholarships and the application process, please visit VSchool's

Full-Ride Scholarship Page and Partial Scholarship Page .

V School is based in Salt Lake City, Utah but serves students across the country. Meta has called Utah home since announcing their Eagle Mountain Data Center in 2018.

About V School

V School is a forward-thinking tech education platform with a mission to empower a skilled, diverse workforce and facilitate their entry into thriving tech careers. By offering in-depth training in key areas such as web development, cybersecurity, and UX/UI design, V School is committed to equipping students with the skills they need to navigate the dynamic world of technology. Through immersive, industry-aligned educational programs, V School not only transforms lives, but also acts as a springboard for those eager to jumpstart their careers in tech, thus fostering an environment of inclusivity and opportunity.

About IMPACT Magazine

IMPACT Magazine is a leading publication that celebrates the accomplishments of people of color across various industries, such as technology, entertainment, and business. Committed to inspiring, motivating, and empowering its readers, IMPACT Magazine spotlights stories that defy convention and make a positive impact on society.

SOURCE V School