Meta Whistleblowers David Erb and Frances Haugen, United Nations Expert Reem Alsalem, Survivor Leader Elizabeth Smart and New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez to Speak at the CESE Global Summit

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) and the PHASE Alliance™ (Prevention and Healing Against Sexual Exploitation) will host the Coalition to End Sexual Exploitation (CESE) Global Summit on August 5-8, 2024, in Washington D.C. This event is the premier meeting for all leaders working to end sexual abuse and exploitation—from survivors to advocates to law enforcement to academics—to address the complex realities of this issue, as well as strategize meaningful solutions towards building a world free from sexual exploitation. To register for the summit, visit endexploitationsummit.org .­

"We're excited to welcome everyone back for our first in-person event since the pandemic," said NCOSE CEO Dawn Hawkins. "Sexual abuse and exploitation know no bounds and must be confronted – especially the harms from emerging digital technologies. The CESE Summit brings industry and survivor leaders together to present the latest research and solutions, network with allies, and collaborate with each other for direct impact. The Summit has become a massive catalyst for global change since its inception in 2014."

The 2024 Summit will delve into the theme of "The Great Collision: Emerging Tech, Sexual Exploitation and the Ongoing Pursuit of Dignity." During the four-day event, attendees will hear from over 60 influential voices and industry leaders who will highlight the positive and negative impacts of emerging technologies on sexual exploitation. Keynote speakers will include: David Erb, Meta Whistleblower; Frances Haugen, Meta Whistleblower; Reem Alsalem, United Nations Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls; Libby Liu, CEO of Whistleblower Aid; Tim Estes, Founder and CEO of Angel.AI; Elizabeth Smart, Founder of the Elizabeth Smart Foundation and Co-Founder of the PHASE Alliance™; Michelle DeLaune, CEO of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC); Jason Miyares, Virginia Attorney General; and Raúl Torrez, New Mexico Attorney General.

"PHASE Alliance™ is thrilled to team up with NCOSE and to be a part of this global movement for lasting change in the fight against sexual abuse and exploitation," said Clay Olsen, CEO and Co-Founder of the PHASE Alliance™. "These survivors and experts come from all over the world and bring a unique perspective that you can't get at any other event. We know attendees are going to walk away empowered to make a difference in their areas of influence."

To register for the summit and for more information, visit endexploitationsummit.org .

About the National Center on Sexual Exploitation:

Founded in 1962, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) is the leading national non-partisan organization exposing the links between all forms of sexual exploitation such as child sexual abuse, prostitution, sex trafficking and the public health harms of pornography. For more information, visit https://endsexualexploitation.org/ .

About the PHASE Alliance™:

The PHASE Alliance™ (Prevention and Healing Against Sexual Exploitation) exists to radically reduce victimization from sexual exploitation through prevention and healing. PHASE™ is made up of three nationally recognized organizations—the Elizabeth Smart Foundation, Fight the New Drug and the Malouf Foundation™—which have over 30 years of combined experience in the fight against sexual exploitation. PHASE™ envisions a world where their collective strengths significantly reduce victimization and transform society—where every individual is well-informed, and survivors are thriving and championed on their healing journeys. PHASE™ was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in northern Utah. For more information or to donate, visit phasealliance.org .

