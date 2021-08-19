Metabase Raises $30M in Series B Financing to Expand Worldwide Access to its Best-In-Class Open Source Business Intelligence Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabase , the leading open source platform for sharing data and analytics across any business enterprise, today announced the completion of a $30 million Series B funding round, bringing total invested capital to $42.5 million. The investment was led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital investor Insight Partners, with participation by Expa and NEA.

Metabase allows users to quickly discover and share insights across their enterprise by making data more accessible and actionable through visualization. Over 30,000 companies and organizations across 200 different countries use the open source business intelligence platform to explore and manage their data. The funding round will help accelerate the democratization of the user-friendly interface both in the cloud and on premise, providing an open source way for organizations of all sizes to ask questions and learn from their data.

"We are building a clear path to where Metabase is essential to existing businesses and the default starting point for any new company," said Sameer Al-Sakran, Co-Founder and CEO, Metabase. "The world of commercial open source tools is messy and everyone is looking for a solution that fits their needs. This latest funding round helps bring value of Metabase to more organizations worldwide and drives continued depth and breadth to the product – while further simplifying the user experience. We are on a journey to democratize business intelligence globally."

With the expansion of Metabase Cloud, customers are able to take advantage of a variety of deployment options. For small companies that want to implement a simple, easily accessible platform, customers can start with a low-cost version with shared resources. As their needs evolve, customers can move to a fully isolated, single-tenant installation that streamlines performance and security.

As Metabase has grown, the company has maintained a high bar of usability and intuitive user experience with a wide variety of new features in 20+ major releases. With broad expansions and updates including Metabase Enterprise and Metabase Cloud, customers in a wide variety of industries and countries are able to explore data across databases in use cases ranging from company-wide business intelligence to engineers checking in on microservices to powering customer-facing analytics.

"Today's businesses are wrestling with increasing volumes of data and an inability to analyze all of it to glean powerful insights. Metabase continues to develop insights for users across companies of all sizes while offering the ability to visualize data and make smarter decisions quickly," said George Mathew, Managing Director, Insight Partners. "Metabase is delivering a next generation business intelligence product, and we're thrilled to partner with the team through this next phase of expanding their open source and cloud offerings."

Now more than ever, businesses are leaning on data to help them be more agile and resilient. Through the streamlined integration and easy-to-use interface, Metabase is seeing customers leverage the platform to support organizations' evolving analytics needs and reducing the dependency on specialized data teams. Customers across industries including logistics, financial services, hospitality, technology and retail have created seamless, interactive analytics-driven insights through Metabase.

"Metabase is key for my organization, everyone on my team can self-serve data, get answers to questions, and craft custom dashboards for themselves," Marie Gassée, VP of Growth, Confluent. "This lets our Data Scientists spend their time on more strategic and important projects, rather than constantly fielding requests for data."

Originally established in 2015, Metabase was developed within Expa , a global venture studio, accelerator and fund. To date, Metabase has been downloaded 78M times with thriving user, developer and translator communities.

"We were fortunate to see the early emergence of Metabase's unrivaled access, visualization, and analytics capabilities," said Roberto Sanabria, Managing Partner, Expa. "Built from day one within Expa, Metabase has since climbed to the top spot among open source business intelligence platforms. Any organization looking to unlock insights from their own data will find a strong partner with Metabase. We're extremely excited to support the company's continued growth."

Metabase offers several plan options with tiered pricing. For more information, visit www.metabase.com .

About Metabase

Metabase is bringing data tools with the elegance and simplicity of consumer products to the world of enterprise business intelligence. Our Open Source analytics and business intelligence application installs in minutes, and can connect to most commonly used databases. It lets anyone in your company quickly ask questions, and create dashboards or nightly emails without knowing SQL. We provide an opinionated open source starting point for how companies should measure, analyze and share their data as well as a suite of tools to address the complexity that arises as they grow. To learn more, please visit www.metabase.com .

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

