MetabaseNFT launches its NFT marketplace platform

HONG KONG, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nowadays one cannot escape from the term 'NFT'. Even if its meaning isn't intuitive and easy to understand, it's definitely hard to miss. NFT (non-fungible token) trading is gaining traction at an unprecedented pace. As with many new and unfamiliar fields of investments, quite a few companies have already jumped on the bandwagon and are offering this type of service. Not all of them are trustworthy.

"New markets are a playground for dishonest people, trying to take advantage of inexperienced traders," said Adam Lawson, MetabaseNFT's spokesperson. "Having said that, we've established a new NFT marketplace, where all creators and traders can buy and sell assets in a robust, secure and transparent environment. This is our goal. We want to turn NFT trading into something as common and well-known as trading in the stock market is today."

A new player in a semi-explored territory

Online investments have changed significantly since the arrival of cryptocurrencies. Asides from allowing new opportunities, this transformation has also brought new challenges regarding security and privacy. The NFT market, which enables easy buying and selling of NFTs, has stormed into this semi-explored territory, presenting new potential and difficulties in a market still not as intuitive. It's necessary that a professional team lead the exploration of this world and set an international standard for it.

"We're well aware of our role as pioneers in the field of online NFT marketplaces," added Lawson. "Our valued clients can rest assured that we've come to this challenge prepared. We know the burden of proof is upon us. That's why we make every effort to be the best NFT marketplace one can find. Our goal is to set the standard for this market and be a beacon for the rest of the industry."

About MetabaseNFT

MetabaseNFT is an online NFT marketplace that puts emphasis on privacy and variety. Thanks to its excellent, user-friendly, and fast platform, it manages to gather an immense number of buyers and sellers, all enthusiastic about NFTs. The platform offers a wide variety of creators and categories of digital art. MetabaseNFT has gone to great extent, regarding its users' privacy, demanding the highest level of security from itself. All of these come in a package deal, providing the best NFT trading experience for creators and traders alike. For more information, users are invited to visit www.metabasenft.com.

SOURCE MetabaseNFT