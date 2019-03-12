Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market Worth $88.93 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metabolic disorder therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 88.93 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.56% during the estimated period. Rising incidences of diabetes, obesity, and hypercholesterolemia are expected to drive the market growth. It is estimated that by 2040, about 1 person in 11 people worldwide is likely to suffer from one of the aforementioned diseases.

Key suggestions from the report:

Diabetes segment led the market in 2017, in terms of revenue generation,owing to higher prevalence and drug usage

Obesity segment is expected to register a CAGR of 9.27% over the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence as a result of sedentary lifestyle changes

Drug therapy was the most-preferred therapy due to its high reliability proven success and availability of various types of drugs to treat metabolic diseases

The segment is expected to maintain its dominance even during the forecast years due to the introduction of smart technology to deliver antidiabetic drug on a regulated basis

Key companies in this market are Novo Nordisk A/S;Sanofi S.A.; BoehringerIngelheim GmbH; Eli Lilly and Company; Merck KgaA; Amgen, Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC; Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; Shire PLC; AbbVie, Inc.;Biocon Ltd.;BioMarinPharmaceutical, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Cipla, Inc.; and CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.

Most of these companies are focusing on strategies, such as collaborations, expansion of product portfolios, and M&A to maintain their industry position

Oral route of administration was the key revenue-generating segment in 2017owing to its benefits, such as high reliability and ease of administration

North America was the largest regional market in 2017 and will maintain the trend in future due to the presence of key companies and rising cases of diabetes and obesity

Read 145 page research report with TOC on "Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Route of Administration, By Disease (Diabetes, Lysosomal Disorders), By Therapy Type, By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/metabolic-disorder-therapeutics-market

Researchers estimate that the prevalence of metabolic diseases like obesity and diabetes is expected to double in the coming 2 decades, mainly in U.S. and Asian and Latin American countries. This, in turn, will help boost the overall market growth in the year to come. Furthermore, with better economic stability in developing countries, demand for novel therapeutics for one-time treatment has increased. This has made major companies in the global market to invest heavily in R&D to develop innovative therapy options. All these factors will contribute to the development of the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global metabolic disorder therapeutics market on the basis of disease, therapy type, route of administration, and region:

Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Lysosomal Storage Diseases



Gaucher's Disease





Metachromatic Leukodystrophy





Hurler - Scheie





Sanfilipo A





Others



Diabetes



Obesity



Inherited Metabolic Disorders



Hypercholesterolemia

Metabolic Disorder Therapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Enzyme Replacement Therapy



Cellular Transplantation



Small Molecule Based Therapy



Substrate Reduction Therapy



Gene Therapy



Drug Therapy

Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Oral



Parenteral



Others

Metabolic Disorder Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

