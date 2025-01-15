Metabolic Maintenance Acquired by a WM Partners' Portfolio Company

AVENTURA, Fla. and SISTERS, Ore., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WM Partners, a certified diverse-owned private equity firm focused on investing in middle market companies and driving value creation in the health and wellness sector, today announced that Allergy Research Group, LLC ("ARG"), a portfolio company of HPH III Investments, LP (together with its parallel funds and affiliated entities "HPH III"), has acquired certain assets of Metabolic Maintenance, LLC ("MM"), a provider of premium, physician-recommended nutritional supplements based in Sisters, OR. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded 40 years ago by Ed Fitzjarrell, MM has been a pioneer in offering physician-recommended nutritional supplements. MM is particularly recognized for its focus on mental well-being, including product offerings targeting mood, relaxation, and concentration. WM Partners' aims to integrate MM as a strategic add-on underneath the ARG umbrella, with a view towards complementary product and sector product offerings.

In July 2023, HPH III acquired ARG, a leading company in the healthcare practitioner channel founded more than 45 years ago that sells clinically sound, evidence-based, condition-specific formulas using clean, hypoallergenic ingredients. WM Partners aims to leverage ARG's leading position and expertise in the healthcare practitioner channel together with WM Partners' operational playbook - executed over the prior two funds and over more than two decades - to scale and optimize ARG. WM Partners believes there are significant potential revenue synergies by integrating both companies to grow and expand their strong customer base of healthcare providers and their patients and continue to support them with innovative products and educational initiatives.

Jose Minski, Co-Founder and CEO of WM Partners, commented, "We are excited about the continued growth and potential of ARG, and this acquisition of Metabolic Maintenance is a strong step forward in expanding their offering. Our goal is to foster innovation and support the health and wellness needs of both healthcare practitioners and patients, and this acquisition is a key part of that vision."

"We are thrilled to welcome Metabolic Maintenance to the ARG family," said Mandy Kraynik, President of Allergy Research Group. "This acquisition represents a natural fit between two companies that share similar values and a passion for improving the health and well-being of those who rely on our products. Now we will be able to provide even more comprehensive solutions to the practitioners and patients we serve, with a specific focus on the increasingly important categories of stress management and mood support."

"ARG is a company whose reputation for excellence in quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission," said Ed Fitzjarrell, Founder of Metabolic Maintenance. "We are excited for the expected growth of the combined business under ARG's leadership."

WM Partners is a middle-market private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in the health and wellness sector. WM Partners seeks to acquire small and medium size businesses with attractive growth prospects and generate sustainable, long-term value through its operational expertise in the health and wellness sector, and strategic business approach working in collaboration with experienced management teams. WM Partners is certified as a diverse-owned firm by the National Association of Investment Companies. WM Partners is based in Aventura, FL. More information about WM Partners is available at www.wmplp.com.

