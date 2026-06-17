Metabolic Supply Group Launches Metabolic Research Network (MRN), Connecting Med Spas, Longevity Clinics, and Telehealth Providers to Clinical Research Opportunities Nationwide

A New Model for Clinical Trial Recruitment Leveraging the Nation's Fastest-Growing Healthcare Segments

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolic Supply Group (MSG), a leading healthcare network focused on metabolic medicine, today announced the launch of the Metabolic Research Network (MRN), a first-of-its-kind platform designed to connect med spas, longevity clinics, weight loss practices, telehealth providers, and specialty healthcare organizations with clinical research studies across the United States.

The Metabolic Research Network was created to bridge the gap between rapidly advancing clinical research and the highly engaged patient populations already receiving care through modern wellness and longevity-focused healthcare providers.

MRN will support recruitment and patient matching for clinical research studies in therapeutic areas, including:

Obesity

Diabetes

Cardiometabolic Disease

Fatty Liver Disease (MASLD/MASH/NASH)

Dermatology

Hormone Health

Men's Health

Women's Health

Medical Devices

Longevity & Healthy Aging

Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs)

As demand for innovative therapies and personalized healthcare continues to accelerate, researchers and study sponsors face increasing challenges in identifying qualified and motivated participants. At the same time, med spas, longevity clinics, and telehealth providers care for millions of patients actively seeking cutting-edge treatments, preventive health solutions, and emerging medical innovations.

The Metabolic Research Network brings these two worlds together.

"Healthcare is evolving rapidly, and many of the patients seeking obesity treatment, metabolic optimization, hormone therapies, longevity interventions, and preventative care are the exact individuals who may qualify for tomorrow's most innovative clinical studies," said Alaa Salem, DrPH, MBA, MS, Founder and CEO of Metabolic Supply Group. "MRN creates a pathway for providers to participate in advancing medicine while creating additional opportunities for their patients and generating new revenue streams for their practices."

Through MRN, participating practices can:

Identify and match potentially eligible patients to active clinical research studies

Collaborate with research sponsors and study sites nationwide

Support patient education and study awareness initiatives

Generate additional revenue through compliant patient referral programs

Expand service offerings without the operational burden of becoming a research site

The network is designed to work alongside both traditional site-based research organizations and emerging decentralized clinical trial models, enabling sponsors to reach highly targeted patient populations more efficiently while reducing recruitment timelines.

The launch comes as clinical research increasingly shifts toward patient-centric recruitment strategies. With obesity, diabetes, metabolic disease, and longevity-related conditions continuing to affect millions of Americans, identifying motivated and qualified participants has become one of the industry's greatest challenges.

"Many wellness and longevity practices have built trusted relationships with highly engaged patients who are actively investing in their health," added Salem. "These patients are often eager to learn about new therapies, technologies, and treatment options. By responsibly connecting them with clinical research opportunities, we can accelerate innovation while helping advance the future of medicine."

The Metabolic Research Network will collaborate with pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, contract research organizations (CROs), academic institutions, decentralized trial operators, and clinical research sites to support study enrollment efforts nationwide.

Healthcare organizations interested in joining the Metabolic Research Network can learn more by contacting Metabolic Supply Group.

About Metabolic Research Network (MRN)

Metabolic Research Network is a division of Metabolic Supply Group focused on connecting healthcare providers, med spas, longevity clinics, telehealth organizations, and specialty practices with clinical research opportunities. MRN supports patient recruitment, study matching, and strategic research collaborations across obesity, metabolic health, longevity medicine, cardiometabolic disease, hormone health, dermatology, and other rapidly growing therapeutic areas.

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SOURCE Metabolic Supply Group