Metabolic Supply Group (MSG) Launches MSG Trace™, the First Industry-Wide Transparency Platform for Compounded Medications

Beginning July 1, Patients and Providers Will Receive Certificate of Analysis (COA) and Laboratory Verification Data for Prescribed Compounded and Office-Use Medications

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolic Supply Group (MSG) today announced the launch of MSG Trace™, a first-of-its-kind medication transparency initiative designed to provide patients and healthcare providers with direct access to Certificates of Analysis (COAs), laboratory testing results, lot-specific information, and quality documentation for compounded medications dispensed through participating pharmacy partners.

Beginning July 1, 2026, MSG Trace will allow providers, clinics, med spas, and patients to verify the quality, potency, sterility, and sourcing information of all medications they receive through participating network pharmacies.

At a time when the healthcare industry faces increasing concerns surrounding gray-market products, counterfeit medications, unverified sourcing, and inconsistent quality standards, MSG Trace establishes a new benchmark for transparency, accountability, and patient confidence.

"Patients deserve to know exactly what they are putting into their bodies," said Alaa Salem, Founder and CEO of Metabolic Supply Group. "For too long, transparency in compounded medications has been limited to what occurs behind the pharmacy counter. MSG Trace changes that. We are creating a future where every patient and provider can independently verify the quality, testing, and sourcing of the medications they receive."

What MSG Trace Provides

Through MSG Trace, patients and providers will have access to:

Certificate of Analysis (COA) for the medication batch received

Lot and batch verification

Potency testing results

Sterility testing confirmation

Endotoxin testing confirmation

Residual solvent testing results

Product manufacturing dates and beyond-use dates

API manufacturer information

API lot traceability

Product-specific quality specifications and testing outcomes

This information is currently contained within pharmacy quality systems and laboratory records, but has historically not been easily accessible to the end user. MSG Trace bridges that gap.

Raising the Standard for the Industry

MSG believes transparency should become the standard—not the exception.

MSG Trace is designed to help distinguish pharmacies and suppliers that prioritize quality, compliance, and patient safety from those operating without adequate testing, documentation, or traceability.

The initiative enables providers and patients to identify:

Verified products versus unverified products

Legitimate supply chains versus gray-market sourcing

Documented quality systems versus unsupported claims

Tested medications versus products lacking transparency

By making laboratory and quality data readily available, MSG Trace empowers patients to make informed decisions while rewarding pharmacies that invest in rigorous quality assurance processes.

Commitment to Patient Safety

MSG Trace is launching with participation from pharmacy partners committed to advancing transparency throughout the compounded medication ecosystem.

The platform reflects MSG's broader mission of improving patient access, medication quality, provider confidence, and industry accountability across metabolic medicine, peptide therapies, wellness treatments, and compounded pharmaceuticals.

"We believe transparency creates trust," Salem added. "The pharmacies that embrace verification, testing, and accountability should be recognized. MSG Trace provides a way for patients and providers to see the difference."

About Metabolic Supply Group (MSG)

Metabolic Supply Group (MSG) is a healthcare infrastructure and pharmacy network platform connecting providers, pharmacies, laboratories, biomarker testing partners, and healthcare innovators. Through initiatives such as MSG Trace, MSG is building the next generation of transparency, quality assurance, and patient-centered healthcare solutions.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or participation in MSG Trace, contact:

G Leon

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

(813) 336-7328

SOURCE Metabolic Supply Group