Metabolic Supply Group and Murphy Medical Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership and Launch of Pharmacy Network Access, Powered by MSG

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolic Supply Group (MSG), a provider-pharmacy network built to simplify sourcing, infrastructure, and scale for modern wellness clinics, today announced a strategic partnership with Murphy Medical Solutions, a nationally trusted partner in sourcing wellness products and preparations for healthcare clinics.

Murphy Medical Solutions and Metabolic Supply Group unite under the Powered by MSG model to strengthen provider–pharmacy infrastructure for modern wellness clinics.

The collaboration marks two major developments: a strategic alignment between Metabolic Supply Group and Murphy Medical Solutions, and the launch of expanded access to the MSG portal, a centralized system designed to help clinics manage sourcing more efficiently without navigating multiple vendor and pharmacy portals.

Under the "Murphy Medical, Powered by MSG" model, Murphy Medical will continue to serve as the trusted front-facing partner for its providers. At the same time, MSG strengthens the back-end infrastructure that supports clinic growth and operational efficiency. That includes broader provider–pharmacy network access, expanded product and pharmacy options, and a more streamlined experience for clinics looking to grow without adding friction.

"Murphy Medical has built strong trust with providers by delivering consistency, quality, and dependable support," said Alaa Salem, CEO, MSG. "This partnership allows us to combine that foundation with MSG's provider–pharmacy network and portal infrastructure, giving clinics a simpler and more scalable way to access the products, systems, and support they need to grow."

Murphy Medical currently supports clinics nationwide with shipping to all 50 states, a 24–48 hour turnaround time, and rigorous third-party testing for purity, sterility, and endotoxins. Through this partnership, clinics working with Murphy Medical will also gain access to:

The MSG portal, which centralizes access and reduces the need to manage multiple vendor and pharmacy logins

Expanded pharmacy and product options within a connected provider–pharmacy network

Better operational leverage through a more efficient sourcing and fulfillment structure

A scalable infrastructure designed to help clinics grow without unnecessary complexity

"At Murphy Medical, we've always believed that exceptional patient care begins with reliable products, trusted partnerships, and unwavering support," said Madison and Ryan Murphy of Murphy Medical Solutions. "Our partnership with MSG represents an exciting evolution for the providers we serve, delivering access to a stronger infrastructure, expanded resources, and a seamless portal experience designed to simplify operations and fuel growth. Together, we're empowering clinics to focus on what matters most: caring for their patients, while we continue to provide the innovation, service, and support that help their businesses thrive."

The combined offering is designed to give clinics a stronger operational advantage in a competitive market: reliable access to high-quality compounds and preparations, paired with centralized infrastructure that simplifies sourcing and supports long-term growth. By bringing together Murphy Medical's trusted operational model and MSG's provider–pharmacy network and portal, the partnership creates a more efficient path for clinics to expand while maintaining quality and compliance.

The rollout of Murphy Medical, Powered by MSG, will begin with existing Murphy clinic partners and expand to new providers throughout 2026. Interested clinics can learn more and join the interest list at metabolicsupplygroup.com.

About Metabolic Supply Group (MSG)

Metabolic Supply Group (MSG) is a provider–pharmacy network built to simplify sourcing, infrastructure, and scale for modern wellness clinics. MSG connects clinics with curated pharmacy partners and premium wellness products through a centralized portal and network, helping providers expand offerings, improve margins, and grow more efficiently while maintaining a focus on patient outcomes.

About Murphy Medical Solutions

Murphy Medical Solutions is a trusted partner for wellness products and preparations, supporting healthcare and wellness clinics nationwide with high-quality compounds and dependable operational support. With access to 503A/503B pharmacy options, CDMO manufacturing, rigorous third-party testing, attorney oversight, and robust clinical education, Murphy Medical helps clinics increase revenue and serve patients with confidence.

Media Contact: Metabolic Supply Group

G Leon

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

813.336.7328

Media Contact: Murphy Medical Solutions

Madison & Ryan Murphy

Founders

[email protected]

913.396.3506

SOURCE Metabolic Supply Group