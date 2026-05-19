Metabolic Supply Group (MSG) Announces Strategic Partnership with Orbit Health to Power Nationwide Growth and Patient Access

MSG to support Orbit Health's rapidly scaling provider ecosystem through enhanced pharmacy network infrastructure, white-glove support, expanded product access, and accelerated fulfillment capabilities.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolic Supply Group (MSG), a leading provider network and sourcing administrator specializing in compounded wellness, weight management, hormone therapy, and longevity solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Orbit Health ("MOH"), a rapidly growing healthcare platform currently facilitating more than 60,000 prescriptions monthly across men's health, women's health, hormone optimization, weight management, and preventative wellness services.

Through this collaboration, MSG will provide Orbit Health and its nationwide provider ecosystem with access to MSG's expanding pharmacy network, operational infrastructure, and a white-glove support model designed to improve scalability, fulfillment speed, product access, and the overall patient experience.

The partnership will enable Orbit Health providers and patients to benefit from:

Faster turnaround and fulfillment times

Expanded access to innovative therapies and product offerings

Competitive pharmacy network pricing

Dedicated white-glove operational support

Streamlined coordination and sourcing services

Enhanced scalability for continued national growth

As demand continues to rise across telehealth, preventive wellness, metabolic health, and hormone optimization, the collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organizations. It underscores the growing need for operationally sophisticated healthcare infrastructure partners capable of supporting high-volume healthcare ecosystems.

"The future of healthcare belongs to organizations that can combine innovation, access, operational excellence, and patient experience at scale," said Alaa Salem, CEO of MSG.

"Supporting a platform like Orbit Health—one already serving tens of thousands of patients each month—is a major validation of the infrastructure, pharmacy network, and white-glove operational model MSG has built. This partnership is not simply about fulfillment; it enables healthcare companies to scale faster, launch smarter, expand their offerings with confidence, and ultimately improve access and outcomes for patients nationwide."

Salem continued:

"Healthcare platforms today need more than a pharmacy relationship. They need strategic operational partners who can move quickly, innovate alongside them, and ensure reliability at scale. MSG's impact on Orbit Health's business will be evident in improved speed, broader treatment accessibility, enhanced provider support, and the ability to rapidly adapt to evolving patient demand in a highly dynamic healthcare landscape."

The partnership also positions Orbit Health to leverage future innovative launches and the expansion of therapeutic categories through MSG's network of licensed pharmacy partners and operational support infrastructure.

Both companies anticipate continued collaboration to expand patient access, improve the provider experience, and accelerate innovation across modern healthcare delivery.

About Metabolic Supply Group (MSG)

Metabolic Supply Group (MSG) operates as a provider network and sourcing administrator, supporting healthcare practices, telehealth platforms, med spas, wellness clinics, and longevity providers nationwide. MSG specializes in pharmacy network coordination, operational support, sourcing infrastructure, and white-glove service solutions that help healthcare organizations scale efficiently while improving the provider and patient experience.

About Orbit Health

Orbit Health is a rapidly growing healthcare platform focused on delivering accessible, modern healthcare solutions across men's health, women's health, hormone therapy, weight management, and preventative wellness. With a strong national presence and high prescription volume, Orbit Health continues to expand patient access through technology-enabled care and innovative treatment offerings.

For Media Contact:

G. Leon

[email protected]

732.691.3700

SOURCE Metabolic Supply Group