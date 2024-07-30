Metabolize Licenses Two Proprietary Metabolites to Address Obesity from Stanford OTL

The licensing agreement is for two promising metabolites with the potential to significantly improve metabolic health and naturally address the obesity epidemic by filling a crucial void left by GLP-1 drugs.

DOVER, Del., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolize, a breakthrough solution to naturally address obesity, announced today that the company licensed two metabolites aimed at solving obesity in an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement from Stanford University's Office of Technology Licensing (OTL). The new licensing agreement enables Metabolize to apply cutting-edge research from the lab of Dr. Jonathan Long, Assoc. Prof. of Pathology and ChEM-H Institute Scholar at Stanford. The agreement will enable Metabolize to develop and market these compounds as Nutraceuticals to offer an effective, affordable, side-effect-free solution for weight loss.

The agreement comes as Americans shoulder skyrocketing costs, reaching $1.4T annually, and obesity numbers continue to rise globally - impacting nearly three billion people and reducing life expectancy by almost a decade. While GLP-1 drugs have proven to be effective in fighting the global epidemic, they come with staggering costs and burdensome side effects such as Anhedonia (diminished interest in pleasure-seeking), nausea, vomiting, and other gastrointestinal issues, leading 81% to stop treatment within the first year with many regaining the weight they lost.

Beyond weight loss, the new compounds will unlock all the benefits of healthy body weight, including glucose regulation and increased health span, at a fraction of the cost of GLP-1 drugs. Metabolize's offering can also be taken as an effective complementary regimen, which may further accelerate the weight loss of GLP-1 drugs by targeting different pathways. Initial studies also indicate that the compounds may also offer a slew of longevity benefits.

To date, the research underlying the metabolites licensed by Metabolize has been published in leading academic journals such as Nature and Cell Metabolism, outlining groundbreaking potential. Dr. Morris Laster, an experienced biomedical entrepreneur and investor, will serve as the company's Founder & CEO, while Gideon Meir, formerly a senior executive at Standard Industries, will serve as the company's COO.

"Having led over 40 MedTech investments and founding several publicly traded biotech companies, I've seen plenty of innovative ideas with major market potential," said Metabolize CEO Morris Laster. "Metabolize is not just at the very top of that list in terms of potential but also regarding the tech, team, and the gap we're filling in the market at a crucial time. I'm excited to continue this journey and can't wait to see the changes in store for countless individuals and the market."

About Metabolize:

Metabolize is a new natural, side-effect-free, and affordable solution to effectively address obesity, manage glucose levels, and tap into anti-aging benefits. The offering constitutes a more affordable alternative to GLP-1 drugs without side effects and can be used to augment the weight loss of GLP-1 users by utilizing different pathways. Metabolize harnesses the power of metabolite that have already earned recognition in top publications such as Nature and Cell Metabolism. Currently, the company is in the process of generating data to apply for the FDA "New Dietary Ingredient" classification.

Contact:

