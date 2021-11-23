Metabolomics Market Size to increase by USD 1.99 Bn | Driven by increased adoption of metabolomics in the field of precision medicine | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increased adoption of metabolomics in the field of precision medicine and the rising demand for early and accurate diagnosis. However, the high cost and unavailability of user-friendly tools for easy interpretation of data are hindering the market growth.

The growing investments by private and government stakeholders will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the lack of skilled professionals is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The metabolomics market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Human Metabolome Technologies Inc., Metabolomic Technologies Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the metabolomics market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into biomarker and drug discovery, nutrigenomics, and toxicology testing segment

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW.

The market witnessed maximum growth in the biomarker and drug discovery segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the growing importance of biomarker discovery, drug discovery, and personalized medicine. By geography, North America will generate maximum growth in the market. The region currently holds 38% of the global market share and will create significant growth opportunities for vendors in the market. The US, Mexico, and Canada are the key markets for metabolomics market in North America.

Metabolomics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.84% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.72 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Human Metabolome Technologies Inc., Metabolomic Technologies Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

